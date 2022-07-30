WWE SummerSlam 2022: 5 Potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair - Big star returns, former rival interferes, and more

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is almost here! The event is set to be the absolute biggest pro wrestling event of the summer and the WWE Universe cannot wait to witness the spectacle.

One of the most anticipated bouts on the card will see Becky Lynch challenging WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the title. This will be a rematch from their bout at WrestleMania 38, which many believe stole the show.

Bianca defeated Lynch to become RAW Women's Champion. Since then, she's gone on to defeat Carmella, Asuka, and Sonya Deville. The EST of WWE has proven herself capable, but Becky may be her greatest rival and the biggest threat to her title reign.

What will happen when Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch will clash at WWE SummerSlam? Could we see a new RAW Women's Champion crowned? Will we see a surprising return?

Below are 5 potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam:

#5. Becky Lynch may win the match but not the title

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will clash at WWE SummerSlam for the RAW Women's Championship. Belair is the current reigning champion while Becky has the honor of being the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion in history.

While the title is the focus of their renewed rivalry, there is no guarantee that a title change will take place even if Becky Lynch does manage to win. Big Time Becks wants the belt back around her waist, but she could sabotage those plans.

If Lynch manages to beat down Belair outside the squared circle to the point where Bianca can't re-enter the ring, Lynch wins the match. Unfortunately for The Man, she'll win by a countout. A championship won't change hands through a countout victory.

The same applies to a potential disqualification win, which is also possible with how heated the rivalry between the two is. Belair could accidentally be disqualified if the bout heats up too much and the action proves too intense for the official.

#4. Rhea Ripley may interrupt the match

Interestingly, the upcoming WWE SummerSlam bout between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch may not have originally been the plan. At WWE Money in the Bank, The EST of WWE took on Carmella for the RAW Women's Championship. However, the bout between the two wasn't the one initially announced.

Originally, Bianca was set to defend the RAW Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank. Unfortunately, Ripley suffered an injury that took her out of action. There's a chance that had the injury not occurred, Rhea could be the champion going into WWE SummerSlam.

Regardless, Ripley likely isn't the type to forget that she is owed a championship opportunity. Since The Ripper recently returned to RAW, she may make her presence known in the championship bout at WWE SummerSlam. Her new attitude certainly signals that she wouldn't mind disrupting things. Rhea ending the match abruptly with an assault on Bianca or even both women is possible.

#3. Bianca Belair could defeat Lynch

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch had a bout at WWE SummerSlam last year. Belair was scheduled to defend her title against Carmella, but Big Time Becks returned from a 15-months hiatus and shockingly defeated Belair in just 26 seconds.

The two had a much-acclaimed rematch at WrestleMana 38 earlier this year where The EST of WWE had a satisfying victory over The Man in one of the best bouts of the weekend.

While their records seem even, when it comes to a long-fought, legitimate match, Belair seems to have the edge. If history is any indication, Belair will likely win this one by pinfall in the center of the ring. Who knows what Lynch's psyche will be after another major loss.

#2. Becky Lynch could become the new RAW Women's Champion

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

While Bianca Belair did defeat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38, it would be foolish for anybody to discount the possibility of Becky regaining the title at WWE SummerSlam.

Big Time Becks defeated Belair at WWE SummerSlam in under a minute. While it can be argued that the win was a fluke and that Bianca wasn't prepared to compete, it still showed what Becky can do. If the moment is right, Lynch can strike and win at a moment's notice.

Whether the match ends quickly or if it lasts for a long time, Lynch has proven she can defeat anyone in WWE. She's defeated Bianca Belair herself, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and any other star who has crossed paths with her.

#1. Charlotte may return at WWE SummerSlam and attack both women

There are a lot of possible outcomes for when the two mega stars collide in a WrestleMania rematch at WWE SummerSlam. One of the most intriguing ways to end the bout is through interference from an unexpected star.

Charlotte Flair could make a surprise return and abruptly end the bout between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. If she does, it will likely be via a few big boots and maybe a Natural Selection. It is also possible that she will wait until the match ends and attacks the winner, but it isn't unlike Charlotte to steal the spotlight.

The Queen has been away from WWE programming for several months now. She took time off following losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. While away, she married Andrade, but she's otherwise stayed off the radar. Flair is likely itching to return to the ring and attacking two big names is a way to make a major splash.

What will happen when Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch clash at WWE SummerSlam? Could we see an epic return of The Queen? Will Becky Lynch regain the RAW Women's Championship she's become synonymous with? For now, fans will have to stay tuned.

Speaking of epic returns, click here for 5 heels that Goldberg can squash if he returns to action.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far