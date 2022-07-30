WWE SummerSlam 2022 Preview and Predictions 

WWE SummerSlam, one of the company's biggest shows of the year, takes place on Saturday evening, July 30, from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Over the years, this particular event has given fans many memorable moments and this year's show should be no different.

Eight matches are currently advertised, with an extra match rumored to be added before or during the show, as the scheduled match between Seth Rollins and Riddle was canceled due to a storyline injury suffered by Riddle this past week on WWE Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see if Rollins, one of the top stars in the company, is re-booked for a match and who he will face.

The following article previews the show and offers predictions for each match. As usual, the fallout from the show will be most interesting, especially given that Triple H is now the head of creative after the recent retirement of Vince McMahon.

#1 Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

In the main event of SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a "Last Man Standing" match. This should bring closure to a story that has been building for the last several years, as the two have faced off at many big events.

In addition to the "Last Man Standing" stipulation, there is also the possibility that Theory will attempt to cash in his "Money in the Bank" contract against the winner. While this could be interesting, fans can expect his attempt to be thwarted by Drew McIntyre, who is scheduled to face Reigns at the "Clash at the Castle" event in early September.

While this should be a good match, there is no reason to believe that Lesnar will take the title from Reigns at this point. The expectation from many fans is that Reigns will hold on to the Championship until at least WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

Prediction: Roman Reigns will retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#2 WWE Raw Women's Championship Match at SummerSlam

Will this be the end to a long-standing feud between two top WWE Superstars?

The feud between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair began at last year's SummerSlam when Lynch returned from a long hiatus and defeated Belair in 26 seconds.

WWE rarely lets a story play out for this long, so it's not only refreshing to watch but adds some intrigue to the match as well. Lynch has been slowly spiraling as her attempts to regain the championship continue to fail. While this positions her to finally achieve her goal, the more likely scenario will see Belair avenge her loss a year earlier.

In defeat, the path forward for Lynch leaves a lot of speculation. Will she hit rock bottom after SummerSlam and remain a heel or will this be the starting point for a babyface turn? Time will tell.

Prediction: Bianca Belair will retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship.

#3 Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match at SummerSlam

The match between the Usos and Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship was the best match on the "Money in the Bank" card and the rematch at SummerSlam also promises to deliver.

This has the added hook of Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee, which is a little random and doesn't really fit the story. Nevertheless, it's a hook and fans shouldn't expect Jarrett to play much of a factor in the finish aside from counting the pin.

WWE has also teased a potential breakup of the Street Profits. While that may happen down the road, it's more likely that this chapter ends at SummerSlam with the Profits finally regaining tag team gold.

Prediction: The Street Profits will win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

#4 WWE United States Championship Match

Will Theory Regain the WWE United States Championship?

Much of the focus on Theory's involvement at SummerSlam is centered around him potentially cashing in his "Money in the Bank" contract on either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar.

He also has the opportunity to regain the WWE United States Championship from Bobby Lashley, who defeated him for the title at the "Money in the Bank" event earlier this month.

While the company appears to be very high on Theory, fans should not expect him to regain the title here. Rather, by having him lose to Lashley at SummerSlam, it positions him as vulnerable should he eventually win the Undisputed Universal Championship, as Lashley would likely be set up as one of his top challengers.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley will retain the WWE United States Championship

#5 WWE Smackdown Women's Championship Match

Will the Liv Morgan experiment come to an end at SummerSlam?

WWE is attempting to make a bigger star out of Liv Morgan by giving her a run with the Smackdown Women's championship. Her first test will be a defense against former champion Ronda Rousey.

Given Rousey's status as a top attraction, fans would logically conclude that she will regain the title. However, the company is in need of more female stars. And, although she still needs some work in the ring and with her promos, they see something in her and a win over Rousey is likely.

After this, Rousey will likely lay low for a few months and will resurface closer to next year's WrestleMania. For Morgan, she will likely hold onto the title until either Bayley or Charlotte Flair return. In fact, it would not be a surprise to see Bayley return at SummerSlam to set up a match with either Morgan or Bianca Belair.

Prediction: Liv Morgan will retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship

#6 Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Will Logan Paul Get His Revenge on the Miz at SummerSlam?

WWE has signed Logan Paul to a long-term contract and with this match at SummerSlam, it appears that the company wants to attempt to make him a babyface.

It will be interesting to see how the Nashville crowd reacts to him, as he is one of the more polarizing figures in sports. Pairing him with the Miz, who has no trouble getting heat from the crowd, is a step in the right direction, but ultimately, Paul is better off as a heel.

Prediction: Logan Paul will defeat the Miz

#7 Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Will Happy Corbin Finally Get His Comeuppance?

Fans should not dismiss this SummerSlam match. Pat McAfee has shown that he can put on a decent match when called upon and Corbin has been a trusted WWE hand for years.

Expect an above-average match with Corbin finding a way to get the victory.

Prediction: Happy Corbin will defeat Pat McAfee

#8 The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day in a No-DQ Match

What Surprises Are in Store when the Mysterios meet Judgement Day in a No DQ Match?

Fans are wondering if this is the match where Dominik, or another member of the Mysterio family, will join Judgment Day at SummerSlam.

Rather than seeing a new member of the faction at SummerSlam, it is more likely fans will see the return of Edge to avenge his former faction's attack a couple of months ago. Additionally, it's been rumored that Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, will also be returning to counteract Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley.

Prediction: The Mysterios will defeat Judgment Day.

