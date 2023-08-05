WWE's second biggest show of the year, SummerSlam 2023, is less than 24 hours away. The stacked card promises to deliver some exciting action and surprises. But what will happen?

Here are six last-minute predictions for the most important matches at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Expect title changes, returns, and potentially a sudden retirement!

#6. LA Knight wins the Slim Jim Battle Royal

The fans love him

In a match seemed to be made just for him, LA Knight should be the only potential winner of the sponsored Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023. This match should make it worth WWE's while, especially after bumping Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus off the card due to time constraints.

Knight is due for a major push based on the unbelievable growth in fan support for him. SummerSlam 2023 is the perfect place for it to begin. Expect him to carry the momentum of this win into a United States Title program with Austin Theory.

#5. Ronda Rousey quits WWE

She may leave soon

Reports have indicated Ronda Rousey will not remain in WWE much longer. In fact, the company can make a major statement after her MMA Rules Match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023.

With it likely being her final match, Rousey looks set to lose to her real-life best friend. After suffering a defeat, she could emotionally pick up a microphone and announce her retirement. It would be a shocking moment, especially for those in attendance not in the know regarding Ronda Rousey's current situation.

#4. Charlotte Flair wins her 15th world title

Another one?

It somewhat feels inevitable. Charlotte Flair always wins at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It wouldn't be wise to bet against The Queen from making it 6-0 at the August event, as she wins the WWE Women's Championship.

Flair would defeat two crowd favorites, Asuka and Bianca Belair, if she were to win at SummerSlam 2023. Perhaps, it may lead to another heel turn as Charlotte inches one step closer to her dad's world title record.

#3. Cody Rhodes defeats Brock Lesnar after a bloody war

The rubber match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 is among the year's most anticipated bouts. Expect a higher level of brutality, even without an additional stipulation. Rhodes will want to go for it, having fallen short of The Beast Incarnate last time out.

The American Nightmare will register another career-defining performance at SummerSlam 2023, as he outlasts Lesnar in a bloody war. That is the least their feud deserves, some blood in the finale.

The image of Cody Rhodes standing tall with red on his face would be as iconic as when he ended his trilogy against Seth Rollins with a torn pec inside Hell in a Cell.

#2. Finn Balor leaves SummerSlam 2023 as World Heavyweight Champion

Imagine the tension

Perhaps the least predictable match at SummerSlam 2023, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor has all the intrigue in the world. While a few signs point towards The Visionary retaining his World Heavyweight Championship, the odds may be too much even for him to overcome.

Balor will look to finally earn revenge on Rollins, while Damian Priest looks on with his Money in the Bank contract. But it is not the right time for him to cash it in. The champion and briefcase holder have never been part of the same stable yet, so WWE has the opportunity to create unprecedented levels of awkward drama.

What happens beyond SummerSlam 2023 is anyone's guess, but on the night, Finn Balor should be the one leaving Detroit as World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. The Rock confronts Roman Reigns after he defeats Jey Uso

The highly anticipated main event of SummerSlam 2023 will deliver spectacularly on in-ring action and emotional drama. However, don't expect a happy ending, at least within the match. Roman Reigns looks set to win Tribal Combat and remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

But what's next after defeating Jey Uso? Well, keep it in the family. This could be where The Rock has seen enough and takes things into his own hands. The Great One may show up at The Biggest Party of the Summer to stare down his cousin, setting up a massive match for the future.

The electricity at Ford Field would be off the charts if The Rock shows up to confront The Tribal Chief, even without any violence. He needs to at this point, especially after Grayson Waller has continually mocked him on social media and SmackDown.

The Hollywood star could shut the Australian star up earlier on at SummerSlam 2023, before showing up again at the end of the night. WrestleMania 40, cousin vs. cousin? Sounds like a great idea!

