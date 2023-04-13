WWE SummerSlam 2023 tickets: Where can you buy them? Presale tickets available now!

Wrestling fans no longer need to wait for WWE SummerSlam 2023 tickets. Presale entries for the 36th edition of the premium live event have begun, with each ticket estimated to be around $30 to $500 and above. The extravaganza will take place after Money in the Bank in July, so there could be the added suspense of a successful cash-in.

Yesterday, WWE released the official poster for SummerSlam, which featured seven superstars, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Rhea Ripley. No match has been officially confirmed yet. Both RAW and SmackDown Superstars will be in action for the event.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will roll live from the Ford Field Stadium in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, August 5. It will be the first event held at the 60,000-seater stadium after having a record attendance of over 80,000 in 2007 for WrestleMania 23. To register for SummerSlam 2023 pre-sale tickets, wrestling fans need to use Ticketmaster. The link is provided here.

The Biggest Party of the Summer will be the first event of its kind to be streamed on BINGE for Australian fans. For those in the United States of America, WWE SummerSlam 2023 will be live-streamed on Peacock and the WWE Network in most international markets, including India (via premium membership of SonyLiv).

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch is heavily rumored to take place at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Trish Stratus' victory at WrestleMania 39 alongside Lita and Becky Lynch was believed to be the end of the legend's 2023 run. However, during this week's episode of RAW, Stratus replaced Lita to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships. What followed was a disappointing defeat to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, after which Trish turned heel on Becky.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch are heading for a match at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Their storyline was in the works for months prior to the event, giving Trish ample time to generate heat from fans. Everyone is excited to see how the veteran plays her villainous mode on television after 18 years.

How will Lita respond to the feud between both her friends? The upcoming Monday Night RAW show will probably showcase her efforts to reunite the duo, only for her to snap and eventually get dragged into the mess.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes