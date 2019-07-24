WWE SummerSlam 2019: 3 reasons WWE is reportedly booking Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair at the PPV

According to rumors, Charlotte Flair is set to face Trish Stratus at WWE SummerSlam 2019

On last night's SmackDown Live episode, Charlotte Flair took part in a backstage interview and expressed her dismay over being ignored for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at SummerSlam.

The way Flair had attacked Ember Moon and Bayley before her interview on SmackDown, it looked like we may get a triple threat title match on August 11. However, the WWE Creative seems to have grander plans for The Queen. According to the rumor mill, Flair could go one-on-one with Trish Stratus at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Queen had broken Trish Stratus' record for the most championship wins in WWE after winning her 8th Women's title in March 2019. She has even changed her Twitter profile's name to Queen of all Eras.

Queen of all of ERAS of Women’s Wrestling.

These signs indicate that the rumor of Stratus making a return to the ring once again are potentially true. And so, here are the 3 reasons why WWE is booking this match

#3 To have fresh faces in the championship picture

There is a reason Charlotte Flair is a 9-time Women’s Champion while Ember Moon is yet to have a singles title match at a WWE pay-per-view. And, that reason is the WWE Creative’s desire to have Flair in the title picture all the time. If one has a look at The Queen’s WWE career, one will come to know of the many opportunities she has received.

There’s nothing against Charlotte here, she is The Genetically Superior Athlete but the fans need some new faces in the title picture. They cheered heavily for the Shenom when Bayley picked her as her next opponent. But, this move would have forced the writers to keep Flair away from SummerSlam.

Hence, they have made a smart move and have planned a match between Charlotte and Trish Stratus for SummerSlam.

