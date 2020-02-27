WWE Super ShowDown 2020 last-minute rumors - Special plans in place for travel delay; Why former US champ is not in Saudi Arabia and more

WWE heads back to Saudi once again

WWE's Super ShowDown PPV takes place later today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and it will be the fifth iteration of the WWE shows in Saudi Arabia. The card is a packed one, with five titles on the line, as well as the Tuwaiq Trophy.

The Fiend defends his Universal title against Goldberg, while Brock Lesnar puts his WWE Championship on the line against Ricochet. There's also going to be a women's title match as Bayley faces off against Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The two other matches will see both men's tag team titles on the line as The New Day face off against The Miz and John Morrison, while Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy put their titles on the line against The Street Profits.

But, the show will have more than just these title matches, and WWE may be withholding a surprise or two for the show.

Let's take a look at the last-minute rumors for WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

#5 The Undertaker returns

The Undertaker

WWE let the proverbial cat out of the bag with this one as they confirmed that The Undertaker was in Saudi Arabia despite not being on the card. The Phenom was spotted arriving in Saudi Arabia along with the rest of the roster, but we aren't quite sure what he will be doing at the show.

He was spotted last week at WWE's Performance Center, which surprised fans as he has not been involved in any feud for months.

The Undertaker wrestled just twice last year, one of which was at last year's edition of Super ShowDown, where he had the infamous match against Goldberg.

Also Read: Goldberg reveals a few reasons why his match against The Undertaker was so bad

His last match in WWE was at Extreme Rules where he teamed with Roman Reigns to face Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

