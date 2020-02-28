WWE Super Showdown 2020 Results, February 27th, Super Showdown Winners, video highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A legendary night indeed

WWE Super ShowDown kicked off from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy. The kickoff show saw The OC defeat The Viking Raiders.

Gauntlet Match for Tuwaiq Mountain trophy

A shocking conclusion was in store

R-Truth and Bobby Lashley started off the Gauntlet Match and Truth was in trouble right away. Truth managed to turn things around and hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle but couldn't manage to get the AA. Lashley was back in control but Truth dodged the Spear and Lashley went into the corner. Truth rolled Lashley up for the win.

Bobby Lashley was eliminated.

After the elimination, Bobby Lashley destroyed Truth outside the ring and then hit the spear to finish him off.

Andrade was next and unloaded on Truth as he came in. Truth managed to stay in the match and countered the Hammerlock DDT before dodging a knee strike. Truth managed to get another pinfall and Andrade was gone.

Andrade was eliminated.

Advertisement

Rowan came out next and hit a slam right away. Truth dodged a move and sent Rowan over the ropes before hitting a dive. Rowan dropkicked Truth into the steel steps and the cage fell over. Rowan was livid and used the steel to obliterate Truth while earning a DQ.

Rowan was eliminated.

Rowan hit the Ironclaw in the ring, yelled, "Don't touch my stuff" and left.

AJ Styles was the fifth entrant in the match and was mocking Truth while making sure he stayed down. AJ locked in the Calf Crusher for the submission victory.

R-Truth was eliminated.

Rey Mysterio's music hit but he was nowhere to be seen but then the Titantron showed that the OC were attacking him backstage. AJ got on the mic and declared himself as the winner and asked for the bell and 'his' trophy but the referee decided to wait for a 10 count before calling the match.

1 / 7 NEXT