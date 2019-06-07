WWE Super Showdown: 5 Possible winners of the 50-Man Battle Royal

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 60 // 07 Jun 2019, 08:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Whoever emerges when the dust settles could be launched to the top of their respective brands

At Greatest Royal Rumble last year, Braun Strowman dominated the field and became the first ever winner of the event, being awarded a special belt for his triumph and riding a wave of momentum into the Money in the Bank 2018 PPV where he won the contract, cashing in later that year.

Strowman is a great example of what can happen when you win the 50-man battle royal. And this year, fifty more men will have the opportunity to conquer their peers and come out of WWE Super Showdown with a boon that could push them towards a championship match in the near future.

At the moment, we only know a handful of competitors who are confirmed for the battle royal. Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley, and Elias will all take part, but that leaves 46 unknown participants. AJ Styles has been rumored to join the match as well, though nothing has been confirmed. At this point, it's anyone's game, but we think we've narrowed it down to five names who could leave Saudi Arabia with the win.

#5 Elias drifts out of Super Showdown on top

Elias may be playing a victory song on his way out of Super Showdown

SmackDown Live's resident Troubadour recently captured his first championship in the WWE...twice. And though neither run lasted longer than a few minutes, Elias is clearly moving up at the moment. With two title reigns under his belt, and some big wins over the likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns, the former 24/7 Champion isn't one to be taken lightly.

Though he missed out on an opportunity at the Money in the Bank briefcase this year, Elias still has six months to prove himself. If he manages to pull of a victory at Super Showdown, he may just prove that he has what it takes to ride to the top of the SmackDown roster.

In fact, if he leaves Saudi Arabia with his hand raised, it may very well lead to the crowning of a new Intercontinental Champion. Elias and Finn Balor had a pretty great feud last year, though it was cut short following an odd short-lived face turn from the Drifter. It would be great to see them revive that rivalry, and with a win at Super Showdown, Elias may demand a title shot on the next SmackDown Live.

1 / 3 NEXT