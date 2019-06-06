WWE Super ShowDown Predictions: Match card predictions & Preview for Super ShowDown 2019

WWE Super ShowDown 2019

WWE Super ShowDown is about to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the 7th of June, Friday. The Superstars from WWE will be making their way to event mired in controversy, as quite a portion of the roster remains behind.

The card is a grand one, featuring key matches like Goldberg vs The Undertaker, Triple H vs Randy Orton, Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon, other than the usual Championship matches, and a gigantic 50-man Battle Royal.

In this article, we will take a look at each of the matches on the card and predict a winner for each match on the card. Without any further ado, let's get underway.

#1 The Usos vs The Revival

If there has ever been a match on the WWE roster which symbolised the meaning of the phrase 'Tag Team Wrestling' it is this one.

A clash of styles between the old-fashioned proper wrestling tag team of the Revival and the fast-paced modern tag team of the Usos will be opening the card on the Kick-Off Show.

The Revival has recently joined forces with Shane McMahon, which makes their rivalry against the Usos even more personal. The Usos have rejoined Roman Reigns in their Anoa'i family stable, thus making this fight extremely important.

Prediction: The Usos will defeat The Revival to kickstart the show.

#2 Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party (Kallisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado): 3-on-1 Handicap Match

Lars Sullivan vs Lucha House Party

Lars Sullivan will be facing quite the challenge in his first main roster WWE pay-per-view match. He will not be facing one person, but instead a well-oiled team, as Lucha House Party will look take full advantage of their extra numbers in the 3-on-1 Handicap Match.

However, knowing the monstrous Sullivan's abilities, he might use the Lucha House Party as the perfect example of what happens to anyone who crosses him.

Prediction: Lars Sullivan will defeat Lucha House Party.

