"It's never the moves" - WWE Superstar shares advice he received from John Cena

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin received some valuable advice from John Cena that helped him get better at cutting promos.

While reviewing wrestling scenes in film and television for a new video by Insider, Benjamin discussed the 2019 film Fighting with My Family. The film was about former WWE Superstar Paige and her tight-knit wrestling family.

Shelton discussed the promo training scene in the film and said that's about 20 percent of what they do in WWE. In storytelling, he said, they have to learn how to talk and carry themselves, which means they have to practice it all the time.

The 47-year-old brought up John Cena and the interesting advice he got from him while learning how to cut promos back in the day.

"I started with John Cena and I remember asking him, 'How did you get so good at what we call cutting promos?' And John said, 'I basically just sit at home all day and talk to myself in the mirror.' And that's a part of wrestling that I think a lot of aspiring wrestlers don't get. They assume it's the moves. It's never the moves. I've seen a million elbow drops, but for some reason when the Macho Man does it, it's something special." (01:47-02:11)

John Cena on which match had him sweating bullets in WWE

The Leader of the Cenation appeared at Comic-Con-Wales earlier this month, where he admitted that his match at WrestleMania 36 made him nervous. The 16-time world champion battled former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match.

John was concerned about how fans would react to the presentation of the match.

"I really, really, really enjoyed the Firefly Fun House match," said Cena. "I was very nervous. I was sweating bullets on that one. They [fans] didn't hate it and it only involved one punch. So I though that was pretty cool to express the creative side of stories like that."

WWE @WWE



Relive it all NOW:



The Firefly Fun House Match between @JohnCena & @WWEBrayWyatt may very well have been the most UNIQUE match in #WrestleMania history.

John recently returned to WWE to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. The crowd chanted, "Thank you, Cena!", as he got emotional in the ring. He thanked the fans for making him a better professional and a better man. The Cenation leader added that when he returns, it will be for multiple bouts and not just one more match.

