WWE Superstar to win MITB contract after 11 years and successfully cash in on John Cena? Exploring the possibility 

A WWE Superstar can win the Money in the Bank briefcase after 11 years and dethrone John Cena on the same night as the Undisputed Champion. He's the Architect, Seth Freakin Rollins. The Visionary had a once-in-a-lifetime moment nearly a decade ago in 2015 when he cashed in his MITB briefcase at WrestleMania 31 against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

This moment stands as one of the best in WWE history because Rollins succeeded in pulling off the heist of the century by becoming the first superstar to cash in his briefcase at WrestleMania. He didn't even score the pin on Brock Lesnar, the WWE Champion, but instead delivered a Curb Stomp to Roman Reigns and pinned him to win the title.

Rollins was a heel then, and so he is a heel now. A decade has passed, and The Revolutionary can once again repeat what he did years ago. He won the Money in the Bank qualifier this week after defeating Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat match. Meanwhile, John Cena is scheduled to compete in a tag team match with Logan Paul against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the MITB PLE next month.

If the MITB Ladder Match happens before the tag team match, and Seth wins the briefcase, he could cash in the same night, just like Drew McIntyre did last year. This would also lead to a babyface turn for Cena, allowing him to work as a face for the rest of the year until his retirement in December.

However, there's one superstar who can play spoiler for Seth Rollins. And he's CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar stunned fans on RAW this week when he came out of nowhere and delivered a GTS to Rollins. Last year, it was McIntyre whom Punk targeted. This year, it could be The Visionary.

CM Punk had predicted Seth Rollins' heel turn years ago before returning to WWE

It's no secret that CM Punk and Seth Rollins have had real-life issues. The two have been at odds ever since Punk left WWE in 2014 and started speaking out against the Stamford-based promotion publicly.

However, Punk, having an eagle's eye, saw something that very few could. A few years ago, The Straight Edge Superstar remarked on Seth Rollins' WWE character, which holds true to this day. In 2019, Punk appeared on WWE Backstage, a FOX series. This gave Punk a platform to speak about the Stamford-based promotion without working for them.

Punk commented on Seth Rollins, who was struggling as a babyface on RAW.

“He’s just not good at being a good guy. Do what you’re good at. Be a bad guy. And the ironic thing is now everyone is gonna cheer him," Punk said. [H/T: Sportster]

What Punk said still stands true today. Seth Rollins makes waves in the company as a heel, while in a babyface role, it appeared that he was chained. And now that Paul Heyman is also with him, The Visionary seemingly has gotten another life in the Stamford-based promotion.

