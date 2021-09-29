5 Superstars who were talked out of leaving WWE

For many years, WWE was the be-all-end-all of professional wrestling after the demise of its competitors, WCW and ECW. Wrestlers who wanted to pursue their dreams of becoming major stars and wrestling the best in the business had no other option besides the Vince McMahon-led company.

With the formation of All Elite Wrestling in 2019, wrestling fans and performers were provided with an alternative to the sports entertainment juggernaut. WWE stars who were unhappy with their position in the company were able to find success in AEW or other promotions such as IMPACT and NJPW.

While WWE's roster is full of lots of talented male and female superstars, many of them struggle to get TV time or a match on pay-per-view, which often leads to frustration and may cause some of them to ask for their release. Fortunately, some of them had someone to convince them to stay in the company when it seemed like it was the end of the road for them.

#5. Alberto Del Rio convinced Andrade not to leave WWE in 2018

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade was close to leaving the company back in 2018 during his time in NXT, but he was persuaded to stay by Alberto Del Rio.

Del Rio had a very successful career in WWE, winning the 2011 Royal Rumble match, Money in the Bank contract, United States and WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

During an interview with Milenio, Andrade said he wanted to return to Mexico due to the lack of opportunities and criticisms he was receiving in WWE, but he was advised by Alberto Del Rio not to leave the company.

"I miss everything, fighting here, the friends, my family and the food, but I knew that to succeed and fulfill my dreams I needed to leave Mexico," said Andrade. "When I came to WWE I thought about coming back, because of the lack of opportunities and criticisms. But I talked to Alberto and he told me to stand up for my chance and I kept fighting for what I wanted."

Andrade ended up leaving WWE earlier this year after he asked for his release, which the company granted. He currently competes in AEW and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide as Andrade El Idolo.

