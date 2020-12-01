WWE Superstars from Evolution 2018: Where are they now? 

WWE's Evolution pay-per-view holds a very special place in the history of pro wrestling. As of this writing, it is the first and only WWE pay-per-view to solely include women's matches across the card.

In terms of quality, it was a good event. Sasha Banks has recently been pushing for a second Evolution pay-per-view, but there is no telling if or when WWE will give it another shot.

The first Evolution show took place on October 28, 2018. Things have considerably changed in the women's division since then. With that in mind, let's take a look at what the participants from Evolution 2018 are doing right now, in 2020.

#8 Rhea Ripley defeated Dakota Kai for the WWE NXT UK Women's Championship [Dark Match]

TAPOUT... Something I don’t do when working out. pic.twitter.com/Bmjz5hvqcq — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 27, 2020

Viewers didn't get to see this match happen at Evolution, but Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai did compete on the same stage in front of the same crowd. Their clash was initially featured on the main card, but it later occurred as a dark match to kick-off the event instead.

Since Evolution, Ripley has won the NXT Women's title and she was even featured on the WrestleMania 36 card.

After losing to Io Shirai in an excellent match, Rhea Ripley recently addressed the rumors of her moving to the main roster. It looks like she will be staying on WWE's Black and Gold brand for now.

As for Dakota Kai, she turned heel a year later after her appearance at the Evolution event. Interestingly, both Dakota Kai and Rhea Ripley will be on the opposite teams at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames event.

Advertisement

#7 Trish Stratus & Lita defeated Mickie James & Alicia Fox at WWE Evolution

After WWE Evolution, Lita wrestled the following night on Monday Night RAW in a 10-Person tag match. That was her last in-ring appearance for WWE. Lita recently appeared on an episode of The Bachelorette on ABC.

Trish Stratus also participated in the aforementioned 10-Person tag match on WWE RAW. But her last in-ring appearance for WWE occurred a year later at SummerSlam, where Charlotte Flair defeated her. Trish Stratus recently made a cameo appearance in the holiday TV movie titled 'Christmas in the Rockies'.

Excited to finally be able to share that my secret summer project was ... filming a movie! And not just any movie - a Christmas movie! #bucketlist. It drops Thanksgiving Day in the US - click link for deets! https://t.co/ywadj1Ewqi — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) November 25, 2020

Advertisement

Alicia Fox's last on-screen appearance in WWE occurred at the RAW Reunion episode in 2019, where she was billed as a WWE legend among several other former stars. There haven't been any major updates since then, but through an Instagram post in November 2019, Fox revealed that she had been a few months sober after going into recovery for alcoholism.

Mickie James returned to WWE in August this year. However, she broke her nose in a match against Asuka in September. Following that match, Mickie James wrestled Zelina Vega on an episode of RAW in the same month, and she hasn't been seen on WWE TV since then.

James was flanked by Alexa Bliss during the Evolution pay-per-view. Although Bliss didn't directly participate in the aforementioned match, she remains one of the most relevant stars today thanks to her storyline with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.