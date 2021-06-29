5 incredible physical transformations of recently released WWE Superstars

WWE has released some of its top names along with other superstars over the past 18 months to cut costs. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit almost every industry, and WWE has tried to continue entertaining the fans watching from home throughout this difficult time.

Rusev, Braun Strowman, Peyton Royce, and Aleister Black are some of the big names who have been let go by the company in recent months.

Many former superstars have had incredible body transformations since their WWE releases. This has shown that they are ready to take to the ring and write a new chapter in their professional lives.

Take a look at the five incredible physical transformations of recently released WWE Superstars.

#5 Dax Harwood was part of The Revival in WWE

Dax Harwood (Scott Dawson)

Scott Dawson (a.k.a Dax Harwood in AEW) joined WWE in 2012. Along with Dash Wilder (a.k.a Cash Wheeler in AEW), he formed the tag team known as The Revival in WWE.

The Revival competed for several years but the duo's booking seemed questionable at times. They demanded their release from the company and were granted the same in April 2020.

Dax Harwood was often criticized for his physique during his time in WWE. After joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Harwood started to work on his physique and the result of his efforts started showing soon after.

Earlier this year, he posted a transformation photo on Instagram with the following caption:

“Getting real for a second, I’ve always struggled with my weight. At one time, I was actually bulimic. My highest weight was 282lbs, which on a 5’10” frame is not very “attractive”; nor healthy. I’ve tried every diet, but they rarely worked because I’m so afraid of food. I was scared of going backwards. With the help of my friend @ferlanbaileyifbbpro, he’s put me on a healthier path and continues to guide me along even when I question him. More than a coach, he’s a great human being. If you have dietary or workout needs, this is the guy for you! Thank you Ferlan, for all your help. Now all you Internet fans can go back to talking about my dad bod and loose skin!”

Even WWE Superstar Bayley has been vocal about how proud she is of Dax Harwood following his physical transformation.

Proud of you my friend — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 30, 2021

Harwood and Wheeler are currently one of the top teams in AEW and have received a lot of praise for their work over the years.

They've won the AEW Tag Team Championships under the team name FTR.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry