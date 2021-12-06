5 brutal Twitter spats between WWE Superstars

WWE and its superstars use social media generously to market their products. Over the years, many WWE Superstars have used social media for their benefit. Xavier Woods has amassed a healthy following for his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, John Cena has used Twitter to spread enlightening messages.

Also, over the years, several superstars have used Twitter to get into rivalries. Fans are aware of Riddle’s use of social media to get into everyone’s business. Becky Lynch has used Twitter to take shots at other WWE Superstars. Her Twitter rivalry with Ronda Rousey gave fans a lot to look forward to.

Many Twitter spats have headed in the wrong direction. In the end, most superstars have buried the hatchet after things calmed down.

With that being said, check out the five most brutal Twitter spats between current WWE stars.

#5. WWE Twitter Battle: Becky Lynch vs. Edge and Beth Phoenix

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE @TheBethPhoenix @EdgeRatedR We really need to get one of you two out of that retirement village you’re living in. @TheBethPhoenix @EdgeRatedR We really need to get one of you two out of that retirement village you’re living in.

Becky Lynch had to tone down her Twitter game after Ronda Rousey reportedly got upset with her online jibes. In June 2019, Lynch found a new Twitter target.

It all started at SmackDown 1000 when Lynch made a remark about Edge's neck injury that forced him to retire in 2011. Edge took a dig at Becky and Seth Rollins on Twitter before The Man took a shot at Beth Phoenix’s commentary.

Later on, Lynch challenged The Glamazon to lace up her boots and fight her inside the squared circle. Edge took a brutal shot at the former double champion and said she’d done nothing to boost the frail ratings of WWE.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR The Man @BeckyLynchWWE @TheBethPhoenix Put your kids to bed, kiss your frail husband goodbye, lace your own damn boots and come find me. @TheBethPhoenix Put your kids to bed, kiss your frail husband goodbye, lace your own damn boots and come find me. Oh wait, what? This is still happening? Sorry The Man I got bored after your last weak tweet and walked away. Kind of like I do when your matches come on. Huh. You used to like puns before you were “cool” right? Ratings Jugger-not. And again I say begone little one. twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/… Oh wait, what? This is still happening? Sorry The Man I got bored after your last weak tweet and walked away. Kind of like I do when your matches come on. Huh. You used to like puns before you were “cool” right? Ratings Jugger-not. And again I say begone little one. twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/…

The Man fired back, calling Edge out for previously dating Lita with a personal tweet. Edge did not hold back and continued to tweet about Seth Rollins and his previous relationships.

It was one of the most brutal Twitter spats in WWE history as all three superstars got extremely personal. It looks like Edge won the battle with smart comments.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Ok while you scramble with your ghost writer to come up with a comeback and think of the next wrestler you’ll rip off Stone Cold Stan Austin, I’m gonna go shine one of my 31 championships. Good bye @BeckyLynchWWE One Belt Ok while you scramble with your ghost writer to come up with a comeback and think of the next wrestler you’ll rip off Stone Cold Stan Austin, I’m gonna go shine one of my 31 championships. Good bye @BeckyLynchWWE One Belt

Edge is now back in the ring and performing at the highest level. He had a lengthy feud with Rollins that saw him come out on top. It’s unclear whether there is any bad blood between Lynch and The Rated-R Superstar.

