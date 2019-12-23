WWE Superstars with most Intercontinental title reigns in the 2010s

Shinsuke Nakamura is the first Japanese wrestler to hold the IC title

If Shinsuke Nakamura closes out the year as the Intercontinental Champion, there would have been 45 title changes for the prestigious mid-card title in this decade. It is really a testament to how global the WWE has become this decade, with the first Champion in the 2010s - Drew Mcintyre as well as the last Champion being born outside the United States.

While the IC title no longer has the prestige it once held, it is still a powerful tool to get up-and-coming stars over and get future main eventers ready for the big push. The likes of Edge, Rob Van Dam and Chris Jericho successfully used IC title wins to convince management that they should be considered for a World title run.

This list takes a look at 2010-2019 and the five superstars who have had the most runs with the IC title during that time.

#5 Dean Ambrose - 3

Ambrose is a 3 time IC Champion

The former avatar of Jon Moxley won the Intercontinental title three times during his stint in the WWE and takes fifth place in this list. Ambrose's runs with the title were hardly memorable and two out of three times, he would lose the title to the same person whom he beat for it.

Ambrose's first win came at TLC 2015 when he beat Kevin Owens for the title. He would lose the belt back to Owens just over two months later in a multi-person match. Ambrose's second reign would last over 5 months, with The Miz being the one to lose and regain the title from him this time.

His final title run came in December 2018, when he beat his former Shield teammate Seth Rollins for the belt. Amborse had decided not to renew his WWE contract by then and the WWE would book him to lose the belt in under a month, this time to Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match also involving Rollins

