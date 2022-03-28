5 times WWE Superstars wrestled twice in one night

WWE Superstars usually wrestle one match per show, whether it is on RAW, SmackDown, or a pay-per-view. However, there have been instances when a wrestler has pulled off double duty in the ring. The extra work may arise due to multiple reasons, from storyline requirements to lack of personnel.

WWE does this kind of booking very selectively, with only their best performers getting the nod to contest two matches in one night.

When fans get to see a wrestler compete in two matches on the same night, it is more often than not a special occasion. Bret Hart and Yokozuna both performed twice at WrestleMania 10 comes to mind, as did Triple H and Randy Orton in two matches for the WWE title at No Mercy 2007. While they are worthy mentions, we will look at the top five when it comes to this list.

On that note, here are five times World Wrestling Entertainment booked their wrestlers to compete twice on the same night.

#5. Becky Lynch fought twice at Money in the Bank 2019

Becky Two Belts had to defend both her titles in separate matches

Becky Lynch was virtually unstoppable in 2019. Having won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in a Winner Take All match at WrestleMania, she was a double champion at the beginning of the year.

Although Lynch was a RAW Superstar, she was obligated to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship as well. The Man ended up in a situation where she had to face Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair in separate matches to keep her titles.

Although the Irish Lass Kicker prevailed over Evans, she couldn't do so against Flair. 'Becky Two Belts' would no longer be a thing following MITB, but no one could deny she fought valiantly on both occasions.

#4. The Ultimate Opportunist entered two WWE Elimination Chamber matches

Lost one Elimination Chamber match? No problem

No Way Out 2009 saw Edge create another piece of history. He defended his WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match, but was defeated in merely three minutes. However, fans would see him later in the night in another Chamber match.

Despite being a member of SmackDown, Edge wormed his way into RAW's World Heavyweight Championship Chamber match. He attacked Kofi Kingston and took his spot in the contest looking to win another world title.

After eliminating defending champion John Cena with a massive spear, The Rated R Superstar pinned Rey Mysterio to win the match. In doing so, he became an eight-time world champion and the first ever to wrestle in two Elimination Chamber matches in one night.

#3. Chris Jericho knocked off the two faces of the Attitude Era

Jericho took two wins in two matches to create history

Vengeance 2001 was the night of 'Four Men, Three Matches, Two Titles, One Undisputed Champion.' The Rock, Kurt Angle, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and Chris Jericho would be the four participants.

With WWE Champion Austin retaining against Angle, he was set to face the winner of the Rock vs. Jericho match. While everyone expected The People's Champion to win, Y2J had other ideas. He beat the World Heavyweight Champion to set up a showdown with The Texas Rattlesnake.

Austin marched to the ring soon after, but the current AEW star was not to be denied. He managed to beat his opponent and become the first-ever Undisputed WWF (now WWE) Champion.

#2. Seth Rollins is forced to defend the US and the world title

Seth Rollins and John Cena did battle at SummerSlam 2015 in a Winner Take All match. Both Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Cena's United States Championship were on the line, and it was the former who prevailed and became double champion.

However, it was a case of poor timing, as The Architect would later realize. With the next pay-per-view being Night of Champions, the rules stated that every championship in the company has to be defended. As a result, Rollins had to put both his titles on the line in separate matches.

The former Shield member ended up losing the US title back to Cena. However, he would prevail over Sting and remain the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. Daniel Bryan overcomes all the odds at WWE WrestleMania

WrestleMania XXX was a massive mountain to climb for Daniel Bryan. In order to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, he had to pull off an impossible feat.

First, he had to knock off Triple H in a singles match. If that wasn't hard enough, victory would put him in a triple threat match against Batista and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton later that night. Not to mention, The Authority would not be sitting idle either.

However, the underdog overcame all the obstacles thrown at him. Bryan knocked off The Game in a thrilling contest and earned the right to fight for the world championship. Despite the heels' best efforts, he tapped Batista out and sent the fans into celebrations.

Which one of these instances is your favorite?

