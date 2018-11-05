WWE Survivor Series 2018: The perfect 5 for Women’s Team SmackDown Live

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 600 // 05 Nov 2018, 13:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown will need a strong side to avenge their defeat last year

After the Evolution and Crown Jewel pay-per-view, WWE is steamrolling into one of the biggest events of the year, Survivor Series. The event is known as one of the big four events of WWE along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

The event is famous for hosting matches between the two main brands of WWE, Raw, and SmackDown. Each year we witness the champions from both the brands go face to face in a bid to find which brand is the supreme one.

Similarly, this year similar matches will be held between superstars of the two brands which will surely see some fireworks fly. Two of the best matches on the event’s card are the 5-on-5 elimination tag team matches between the teams of both the brands.

Raw and SmackDown select their best to take on their competitors, and we see which brand comes out on top after a long and epic match.

As we’ve seen the possible men’s teams for both Raw and SmackDown, and also the women’s team for Raw for the event, let's take a look at the five women who can possibly make up the strongest team possible for SmackDown Live.

#5 Asuka - Captain

The Empress can surely lead from the front

Asuka was part of Team Raw last year and was the most successful wrestler in the elimination match. Not only did she eliminate three superstars from SmackDown in the match, but she was also the last woman standing to win the match for her brand.

Therefore, SmackDown would want to use Asuka as part of their team this year and crown the Japanese wrestler as the captain of their side. This can be done to keep Asuka’s stocks high as they have been falling in recent times and she has been reduced to being a mid-card wrestler.

Making Asuka the captain will increase the value of Team SmackDown and also carry her on as one of the top wrestlers of the brand, keeping her in contention for the title in the future.

It will also make more sense as she was the most successful wrestler in the elimination match last year, and can be shown as SmackDown’s weapon for their struggle for a win this year around.

1 / 4 NEXT