WWE Survivor Series 2019: 3 betrayals that could happen

Rollins could join Triple H

We're just about a week away from WWE's annual Survivor Series event. It's the time of the year where the different brands under the company collide for supremacy. This year's event has been spiced up due to the addition of NXT into the mix, due to which a lot of fans are looking forward to the PPV.

Exciting matchups between the brands are most certainly assured, but something else that can also happen is a betrayal. Disgruntled Superstars can show their true colors by turning on their teams and helping the opposition. It happens a lot when you put two wrestlers who are in a rivalry in the same team and expect them to co-operate.

There are a few possibilities of betrayals at this year's Survivor Series, and in this article, we will explore three such betrayals that could happen.

#3 Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been a heel for the majority of 2019, but during this week's RAW, he showed signs of a face turn by teaming up with Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo. It is interesting to note that Orton exchanged a few words with Ricochet after the match and sent a warning. Subsequently, he was put on the RAW men's team for Survivor Series 2019.

It may just be a set-up to make things intriguing and tease a fight among the two. However, the probability of that is very less. I think any long-time fan could tell that a feud between the two is impending and may start at Survivor Series. An RKO at a crucial moment on Ricochet could result in the latter's elimination and officially kick off the feud.

Orton works better as the bad guy, and he's been trying to establish other younger wrestlers as of late. So he may want to give some rub to Ricochet in the next few months on the build-up to WrestleMania 36.

