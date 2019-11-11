WWE Survivor Series 2019: Predicting the 4 Superstars who could join Seth Rollins on Team RAW

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Nov 2019, 11:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins has been named as the captain of Team RAW

Survivor Series 2019 will be taking place in two weeks on Sunday, November 24, 2019 and for the first time in the PPV, talent from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT will be featured in a battle between the three brands.

Several matches have already been announced, as we will see clashes such as RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, tag team action through RAW Tag Team Champions the Viking Raiders vs SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs NXT Tag Team Champions the Undisputed Era, apart from WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio.

Two triple threat tag matches between fifteen of the best men and women on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown is also on the cards, and WWE has already announced Sasha Banks as captain of the women's team of Team SmackDown Live, while Seth Rollins has been named the captain of Team RAW.

With quality Superstars waiting for an opportunity to shine on the RAW roster, we have a look at four wrestlers who could join Seth Rollins for Survivor Series 2019.

#4 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been on a mission since returning from injury.

Drew McIntyre returned from Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago as the final member of Team Flair on Crown Jewel. Since then, he has featured in quality matches against Ricochet, Rusev, and also played a big part in the five-on-five match between Team Flair and Team Hogan.

The Scottish Psychopath already boasts a victory over Ricochet and will likely score more wins in the future. He was the fifth superstar drafted in the 2019 Draft and could be in for a major push, given his dominating presence in the roster.

One way to present Drew McIntyre as a star is to give him a spot on Team RAW for the upcoming PPV. McIntyre was a part of Team RAW last year and was one of the sole survivors. He managed to eliminate Samoa Joe in less than a minute and can steal the show in this edition as well.

1 / 4 NEXT