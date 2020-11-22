WWE Survivor Series 2020 Preview: Multiple major returns, Last-minute changes, The Fiend to appear?

WWE is all set to present it's last 'Big Four' pay-per-view of the year as Survivor Series 2020 will take place on November 22, 2020. After last year's massively successful show themed 'RAW vs. NXT vs. SmackDown', the Black and Gold brand of WWE will not be a part of Survivor Series this year.

The build to the pay-per-view hasn't been that great and we haven't seen any typical invasion angle from either RAW or SmackDown, probably due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place. Nonetheless, the match card in itself is good enough for the fans to get excited.

So, to get you ready for the pay-per-view, we present WWE Survivor Series 2020 preview, containing everything you need to know before the show. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the clash between Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown for brand supremacy.

#8 Men's five-on-five WWE Survivor Series elimination match

Continuing the trend of WWE Survivor Series elimination matches, men's Team RAW will take on Team SmackDown this Sunday. The Red brand has done a decent job at setting up the team and establishing proper storylines between the members for fans to get invested. Unfortunately, the same is not true for SmackDown, whose team has almost been thrown together without any proper build.

Team RAW: AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Sheamus, and Riddle

Team SmackDown: Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Otis

On paper, Team RAW heads into this match as the favorites at WWE Survivor Series 2020. The only way SmackDown can win this match is if Braun Strowman destroys his own teammates out of anger at the pay-per-view.

My #SurvivorSeries track record speaks for itself. I am the best of the best, better recognize that....#GetAboardOrGetRunOver #WWERaw https://t.co/Ij0fGVZ32Z — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 3, 2020

An interesting last-minute change could be for Tucker to injure Otis at the pay-per-view and Big E replacing him in Team SmackDown to strengthen the team and possibly emerge as the sole survivor.