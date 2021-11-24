WWE Survivor Series 2021 - Star ratings for every match

WWE Survivor Series 2021 was lauded by many fans as one of the worst buildups to a major event in the company's history. The promotion hadn't really focused on the matches or the stakes for brand supremacy between RAW and SmackDown. However, the roster once again managed to overcome a lackluster leadup to give it a night of entertaining action.

The battle for brand supremacy between RAW and SmackDown wasn't really emphasized, but the two sides gave the Brooklyn crowd at Barclays Center some good matches throughout the night. There was a physical clash in the opener, a well-done Survivor Series Elimination Match, a fun tag team contest and a rock solid main event that delivered.

With the pay-per-view in the rearview mirror, it is an ideal time to see where the matches on this card rate. There was plenty to like and some to dislike from the final major show from WWE. In this article, let's take a look at the star rating for every match at Survivor Series 2021.

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Survivor Series 2021 Kickoff)

Brand vs. Brand matchups received little to no buildup prior to WWE Survivor Series 2021. However, United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura may have been overlooked the most with no interaction between the two on weekly television in the weeks before the event, unlike the other champion vs. champion battles on this show.

This hurt the overall interest that the Brooklyn crowd at Barclays Center had in the action between the two fan favorites. Both superstars worked hard and were putting together a fine Survivor Series 2021 Kickoff contest. Priest worked aggressively, while Nakamura brought his usual theatrics to play. The inclusion of Rick Boogz changed everything here.

The guitarist got under Damian Priest's skin with the constant riffing of his guitar during the bout. Priest eventually relinquished a choke on Nakamura to confront Boogz at ringside, break his guitar, hit him with it and then finally struck the Intercontinental Champion with the weapon as well for the disqualification loss. This wasn't an ideal finish to the Survivor Series 2021 Kickoff clash.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell