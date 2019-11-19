WWE Survivor Series: 5 Real possibilities now that Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio is a 'no holds barred' match

The match for the WWE Championship just became more brutal

Rey Mysterio and Brock Lesnar are scheduled to lock horns for the WWE Championship at WWE Survivor Series 2019. This is a huge opportunity for the ultimate underdog who hasn't really been a part of the mix recently.

In fact, I had a chance to interview former WWE Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich who was full of praise for Rey Mysterio and believed that WWE has not been using him right. This is what he had to say:

"Yes, I believe that WWE has not used Rey Mysterio the right way. And they have wasted a pure talent that is loved from India to Japan to Chile to Mexico to the United States to Canada. He translates into one of those wrestling warriors that people love to see and I believe that finally he's getting an opportunity to shine! And I hope that this Brock Lesnar feud is not just one battle."

So with that said, why the special stipulation during the big match? I do have a few theories and I will mention them in this article.

#5 Allowing Paul Heyman to interfere

One would assume that Paul Heyman only made the stipulation because he has an ace up his sleeve. Whether it is a weapon he can slip to Brock Lesnar or a secret weapon in a new 'Paul Heyman' guy who could help his client retain, Heyman could unleash him upon a hapless Rey Mysterio.

Or maybe Paul Heyman gets involved himself. A well-placed low blow to Rey Mysterio could really shift the odds in favor of his client. Brock Lesnar does not usually need assistance but we've seen how well Rey Mysterio wields a lead pipe in the past as well!

