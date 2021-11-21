WWE Survivor Series Rumor Roundup: Major "screwjob" planned, Last-minute changes made due to Roman Reigns

We are less than 24 hours away from Survivor Series 2021. The pay-per-view is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will feature WWE's main roster brands battling against each other for bragging rights.

Truth be told, fans aren't very hyped for what is one of the "Big Four" events of the year. The match card does have great potential and WWE would like to deliver a solid show, as they have been doing with previous pay-per-views this year.

To get you up to speed with all that's going around, here are the top rumors for Survivor Series 2021 that you need to know. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same. Which brand are you rooting for?

#5 WWE planning a controversial finish for Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch at Survivor Series

One of the most anticipated matches at Survivor Series 2021 is that between RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Over the last few weeks, it has come out to public knowledge that the two aren't really friends anymore in real life.

As reported by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, WWE is planning a controversial finish for this match at the pay-per-view. He stated that the company might even use the real-life rift between the two champions to book a "screwjob" this Sunday.

Another report from WrestleVotes confirmed that there is legitimate animosity between Lynch and Flair. They added that while WWE is expecting both the stars to be professional at Survivor Series, the ending to their match is still being debated.

"From what I gather there is still some legitimate animosity between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, a feeling of disdain between them both. With that said, WWE is expecting 100% professionalism Sunday in their matchup, however I do know the finish has been greatly debated," wrote WrestleVotes.

It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious between the two stars at the upcoming event. Moreover, what kind of controversial finish could WWE be planning.

