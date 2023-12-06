WWE to swerve fans with CM Punk's first feud? Exploring why Seth Rollins must wait

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE, an invisible door has opened up for the Straight Edge Superstar that leads him to Seth Rollins. The two are seemingly destined to face each other, which is expected to be Punk's first feud.

However, WWE might swerve fans as the company could contemplate another direction for the returning superstar. Due to that, Seth Rollins might need to wait before locking horns with the Second City Saint.

The superstar who could face CM Punk in his first feud in WWE after nearly a decade is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior implicitly took a shot at the 45-year-old during his promo on RAW.

It looks like McIntyre is one of those people who is unhappy to see Punk back in the company. In his promo, he lambasted WWE and said it has become a place where one can do obnoxious things and still be forgiven.

Taking an indirect jab at the Straight Edge Superstar, Drew McIntyre stated that WWE has become a place where one can get fired or released from the company and still return and be exonerated.

Although Drew McIntyre highlighted that his bold statement could be for anyone, this could be the seed to herald a feud between Punk and McIntyre before the Second City Saint crosses paths with Seth Rollins.

Possible place where CM Punk and Seth Rollins could lock horns

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest names in WWE and has carved his path in the Stamford-based promotion. While he has a good relationship with almost every superstar, CM Punk is a name he has bad blood with.

The Visionary has disdained the Straight Edge Superstar in many interviews. He even expressed his displeasure with Punk's return to WWE. Now that both superstars are under the same promotion, a feud between them is inevitable.

WWE has seemingly started to sow the seeds of their potential match. WrestleMania 40 is the hallowed ground where these two juggernauts could finally clash with each other in the squared circle.

WWE has started to tease their blockbuster match in the episodes of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen when CM Punk and Seth Rollins cross paths on the main roster in WWE.

