WWE tag team, not The Usos, to help Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

Ahead of Night of Champions, the WWE Universe believed that Jimmy Uso could be tagging with Jacob Fatu. The duo had each other’s backs ahead of the Premium Live Event. However, during the PLE, when Fatu needed help, no one showed up. Big Jim was nowhere to be seen as the Samoan Werewolf was being destroyed and his WWE United States Championship was taken away.

Ad

With the debut of Hikuleo and the return of Tonga Loa, the numbers are in The Bloodline 2.0’s favor, so who will help the now former WWE United States Champion?

On social media, Bronco Nima stepped forth, offering Fatu his help. The NXT star has been with WWE since 2022 and is part of the Out The Mud stable. With the recent NXT call-ups, it won't be surprising to see the star come out to aid Fatu.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Initially, fans were hoping that Big Jim would join Jacob Fatu in his war against The Bloodline 2.0. However, after Night of Champions, it seems that WWE has changed its plans. The Samoan Werewolf could get help from a younger star who could train under the former United States Champion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were excited when it was revealed that WWE had plans to bring The Usos back together. This would mean that they would take back the tag team division as they did during their run with The OG Bloodline. However, with The Bloodline 2.0 having four members, fans could see The Usos team up with Jacob Fatu and Nima to take on the new Bloodline. This could be a match set up for SummerSlam as it will be a two-night event. However, nothing is officially confirmed as of now.

Ad

An OG member of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline overshadowed the new debut against Jacob Fatu

At Night of Champions, Hikuleo made his debut. Despite laying out Fatu, which allowed Solo Sikoa the win, his debut was overshadowed. This was due to the return of Tonga Loa. The infamous one, known for his botches, received a massive ovation from both the live audience and online fans.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Loa has become a meme, and WWE could benefit from this fame if the company pushes him well. He was injured during the WarGames match in 2024 at Survivor Series. Following that, his brother Tama Tonga also disappeared, but now the two could reunite in The Bloodline 2.0, strengthening their numbers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action