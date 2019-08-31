WWE this month: The good, the bad, and the ugly (31 August 2019)

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Two of the biggest stories in August!

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

The month of August was a very eventful one for WWE and pro-wrestling in general. With the emergence of viable competition in the industry, WWE has put a lot of effort into improving its content.

WWE programming has been relatively better this month. With Heyman and Bischoff finally adjusting to their roles of executive directors, the future of RAW and SmackDown looks solid. However, mistakes were made.

In this article, we analyze WWE's programming for August and categorize it into the good, the bad, and the ugly. Feel free to share your opinion in the comments section below.

#1 The Good: Bringing back the King of the Ring tournament

This is best for business

One of WWE's biggest announcements this month was the return of the historical King of the Ring tournament.

Having been a launchpad for many Superstars in the past, WWE has a great opportunity to produce a new star from the current roster. The fact that many underutilized talents are getting a chance to showcase their in-ring skills in the tournament is amazing.

The first round of the tournament on both RAW and SmackDown has produced many thrilling matches, as well as upsets. We already know our top eight contestants, but the question now is - who will become the next King of the Ring?

#2 The Good: The return of Sasha Banks

Just when the RAW women's division was starting to become a one-woman show, Vince finally convinced Sasha Banks to return, making the title picture exciting again.

While many expected her to show up at SummerSlam, WWE decided to unleash her the following night on RAW, and what a reception she got! Banks is one of the most talented Superstars in the women's division, and with her new cocky heel attitude, she can bring the house down.

A program between a heel Sasha and face Becky is sure to be huge, and with WWE trying to blur the line between kayfabe and reality, we might be in for a massive rivalry. Do you think she can be the one to dethrone The Man?

