The twelfth edition of WWE's annual Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view is set to take place in the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Florida. Over the years, fans have seen many big matches at the annual event, including Big Show and Chris Jericho taking on D-Generation X for the unified WWE Tag Team Championship and Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair facing off for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In the build-up to this year's TLC, many feuds have been underway on both RAW and SmackDown. Some rivalries have been ongoing for quite some time, and some have been fairly recent, only starting up following Survivor Series.

As many championships will be contested this weekend at WWE TLC, here are three feuds that should end and two that should continue.

#5 Should continue: Drew McIntyre vs AJ Styles

Drew McIntyre vs AJ Styles is a feud that was only firmly established following on from Survivor Series, and so far it has been enjoyable to watch. After Survivor Series, a series of matches were set up by Adam Pearce on WWE Monday Night RAW to determine the next contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

After defeating Randy Orton in a singles match and then Keith Lee and Riddle in a triple threat match, AJ Styles was named as the number one contender.

AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre are sure to put on a great showing at TLC. However, fans haven't seen much of what they have to offer so far, and it would be great to see this rivalry continue. During the build-up to TLC, others have become involved in the feud, including Sheamus on the side of Drew McIntyre, and The Miz and John Morrison with AJ Styles, as well as his bodyguard Omos.

There are many ways that this rivalry could go, and adding more stars to the mix has given the storyline more room to grow, and more possibilities to explore.