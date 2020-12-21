Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in the co-main event of TLC 2020 to retain the Universal Championship. As expected, it happened with a lot of interference, and The Tribal Chief once again stood tall, meaning that he will walk into 2021 as the reigning, defending Universal Champion.

Although Kevin Owens put up a valiant effort, it wasn't enough to capture his second Universal Championship. After falling short, the big question is what's next for Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns?

Here are a few reasons why Roman Reigns ended up retaining the Universal Championship at TLC 2020.

#5 Revenge for Roman Reigns losing the 2016-17 feud

It's been close to four years now, so many have forgotten that Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens have already had a Universal Championship feud. The roles then, of course, were reversed.

Roman Reigns was still being pushed as a forced babyface that fans rejected, while Kevin Owens (alongside Chris Jericho) was considered the best part about RAW as the Universal Champion.

They had two consecutive PPV matches, one at Roadblock: End of the Line and at Royal Rumble 2017. On the second occasion, Roman Reigns seemed poised to win, but Braun Strowman, with who he was also feuding, interfered and helped Kevin Owens secure a narrow victory.

Kevin Owens won that feud as well, and they haven't revisited it the way they did before. With the roles entirely reversed, the dynamic became more interesting, and the overall feud appeared to be as well - at least on Roman Reigns' side.

WWE usually keeps track of things like Roman Reigns losing a feud, and ultimately, he always gets the victory back. In this case, that seems perfectly fine. It made a lot more sense for Roman Reigns to get that win back anyway.