WWE TLC 2020: Full match-card predictions 

Survivor Series 2020 is in the history books and now the company is moving ahead to the final pay-per-view of the year as WWE TLC 2020 will take place on December 20, 2020. WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs is famous for the gimmick matches including all these weapons and has given us some amazing bouts in the last few years.

The year 2020 has been full of ups and downs for the company and they would surely want to end the year on a high note with a successful pay-per-view in WWE TLC. The build to the show has already begun on Monday Night RAW last week and we should expect more of the same in the coming weeks.

So, without any further delay, let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for WWE TLC 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these matches would you be most excited for.

#8 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

The Fiend is here to hurt those who have hurt Bray Wyatt in the past. One Superstar who surely falls into this category is Randy Orton and in the last few weeks, The Fiend has made his intentions clear to go after him. This past week on Monday Night RAW, The Fiend cost Randy Orton his match against AJ Styles and we are soon heading towards a clash between the two, likely at WWE TLC 2020.

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt share a massive history with Orton joining the Wyatt Family for a brief period in late 2016, only to turn on them and burn the Wyatt Family compound including the grave of Sister Abigail. With the addition of Alexa Bliss in the mix, there are several ways WWE could further this storyline.

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend looks to be a multi-pay-per-view feud and we might see the two clash at WWE TLC 2020.

Prediction: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt wins