WWE TLC Rumor Round-up: Big title match cancelled, Two more matches could be added

14 Dec 2019

Braun Strowman was initially set to face Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE TLC looks set to take place tomorrow night and we could still see a couple of matches added to the card. We take a look at the latest rumors ahead of the TLC PPV including two matches being called off due to injury. We also take a look at the reason why Daniel Bryan asked WWE to pull him from his match against Bray Wyatt at TLC.

#5 Original plans for Braun Strowman at TLC

Braun Strowman

WWE had big plans for Braun Strowman at TLC before the “Monster Among Men” got hurt. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Braun Strowman was set to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura this Sunday before plans had to be canceled.

WWE's official statement on Strowman's injury said that he was suffering from hip issues. Meltzer's report contradicted this, suggesting that the big man was suffering from back spasms. Here's what Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio:

"The other one is Nakamura and Braun Strowman. Braun Strowman is hurt. Yeah, they were supposed to do the angle on Friday but Strowman got hurt and they couldn't do the angle. That was on the card a week ago and Braun got hurt. One person told me back spasms, but the official company line is that he's got a hip injury that's not serious and it's only a couple of days. But he missed all the weekend house shows. So you know, SmackDown main event, one night, what did they do? I'm trying to remember. So one night, they did Bray Wyatt against, it was supposed to be Wyatt against Strowman all weekend in cage matches, so the first night they did Bray Wyatt with Drew McIntyre because it was a Supershow.”

"So it's another night with RAW vs. SmackDown guys and then the second night, which was a pure SmackDown show, they did Champion vs. Champion, with Bray Wyatt beating Nakamura, with Bray Wyatt, in both matches by the way, as a complete babyface. I don't know what Strowman's status is, but I think if he is okay by Friday they may shoot that angle. Again, I'm just waiting for an upate on that."

#4 The potential main event

Roman Reigns vs Baron Corbin could main event TLC

According to a report by Cageside Seats, it looks like the main event of WWE TLC will be Roman Reigns versus Baron Corbin, a match not many fans seem to be too excited about. The whole build to this match has been pretty strange, with Corbin starting things off by bringing out a guy in a big dog costume. Last week's episode of SmackDown saw Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin incapacitate Reigns before throwing dog food all over him.

