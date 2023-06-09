WWE veteran must finally return after 200+ days as Roman Reigns' ally

Roman Reigns undoubtedly needs all the allies he can get in WWE right now. The Bloodline faction is not as dominant as it used to be, thanks to Jimmy and Jey Uso's latest conflict with The Tribal Chief. Amid all the chaos, could one unexpected name kickstart an intriguing storyline featuring Reigns?

Not too long ago, R-Truth sent a surprising message to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion via Instagram. The latter had made a post with the caption, "It's lonely at the top," which received the following response from Truth:

"I’ll come keep you company your Tribel chief’ness."

R-Truth's reaction led to speculation on whether or not WWE should seriously consider an angle involving him and Roman Reigns. The 51-year-old veteran has been out of action for several months due to an injury he suffered during the November 1, 2022, episode of NXT.

Once he finally makes a comeback, there is a legitimate reason to align him with Reigns. Truth has arguably been the most reliable superstar for the company when it comes to comedy segments. Should the fan favorite become Reigns' new ally, he could allow everyone to see a different side of The Tribal Chief's personality.

However, isn't Roman Reigns already the most successful competitor from his generation as the serious leader of The Bloodline? If yes, then why fix something that doesn't seem broken?

Well, according to reports, Reigns might turn babyface again at some point down the line. The last time he was World Wrestling Entertainment's top hero, a significant portion of the fanbase did not accept him in that role. Perhaps his next run as the good guy will be different, and transitioning back to that position is where Truth must come in.

How R-Truth can align with Roman Reigns in WWE

With all the inner conflict between The Bloodline's members, WWE could concurrently build another storyline in which R-Truth and Roman Reigns get involved in a series of hilarious backstage segments.

While this may initially come across as a joke — just like it did with former Bloodline member Sami Zayn — their developing on-screen relationship would gradually make the top champion more relatable.

Also, this would not be a random pairing, as Reigns once called Truth his "best friend" in real life. Judging by history, incorporating such elements in the realm of kayfabe is a move that often pays off in the long run.

WWE could finally pull the trigger on turning Reigns babyface when the time is right. But whether that journey will involve the underrated veteran remains to be seen.

