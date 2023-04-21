The Bloodline is arguably the greatest heel faction in all of WWE today. Roman Reigns took Jey Uso under his wing in 2021, and he hasn’t looked back ever since.

Fans saw Jimmy Uso join the faction to make it stronger before Solo Sikoa was also called up from NXT to make the group even more dominant. Paul Heyman has proven to be the perfect Wiseman for the group, and it looks like WWE will think twice before ever disbanding it.

Sami Zayn also became an Honorary Uce and joined The Bloodline for a great run with the faction. He had some of the most entertaining segments and got a big push when he was kicked out.

Roman Reigns has also used The Bloodline to his benefit and survived countless title matches to retain his gold. Interestingly, the faction was nothing more than an idea just over two years ago.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Jey Uso spoke about the possibility of having a heel faction with his family members back in September 2020. At the time, Jey was in a rivalry with Roman Reigns and was looking to take the Universal Championship from him.

Jey Uso predicted that The Bloodline "will come on and off." He also said that he wanted to be part of a heel faction and do something like The Samoan Swat Team. Here’s what he said in September 2020:

"The Bloodline will come on and off. That will always be there. But imagine us running that thing full-blown – and I would love to be heel – a heel faction. Hell yeah, bro! I wanna see some Samoan Swat Team 2.0 type of things, man. It’s written by itself, right?" [H/T talkSPORT]

Jey’s prediction came true, and only a few months later, the heel faction was born. Roman Reigns and WWE added more members to the faction to make it bigger and more dominant.

A few more members of the Anoa’i family could come in to further strengthen the villainous group in the coming months. Rikishi has already introduced Toko Uso to the WWE Universe, and he could join the company soon.

Currently, there are no female members in The Bloodline. However, fans could see someone like Naomi, Tamina, or Ava join the boys and make the faction bigger and better.

Roman Reigns' The Bloodline will likely remain on WWE SmackDown following the 2023 Draft

The Usos’ loyalty, along with Roman Reigns’ glorious run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, has ensured that The Bloodline is the hottest act in professional wrestling today. The faction has primarily been featured on the SmackDown brand but has made many trips to RAW to continue rivalries and storylines.

While many expect Roman Reigns and his men to move to the flagship brand of WWE, there are reports that they will likely stick to SmackDown following the 2023 Draft. Xero News has reported that the faction will continue on the blue brand for longer.

The report also claims that Cody Rhodes will remain on the RAW brand, and a rematch between him and The Tribal Chief won’t be taking place anytime soon. It could mean that a new challenger will enter the picture to take on the top champion.

Fans can see Triple H end one of Roman Reigns’ reigns by splitting the two titles as part of the 2023 Draft. This would allow RAW to get its own World Championship in 2023.

