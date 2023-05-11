In the late 1990s, Stephanie McMahon became an on-screen character in WWE. She and her brother Shane worked together on several storylines. In 1999, they appeared together in an interview with TSN's Off The Record to speak out of character about the company and their roles.

During the interview, the show's host Michael Landsburg asked Stephanie if she could do non-PG segments similar to what Debra does on TV. The Billion Dollar Princess then quoted her father, Vince McMahon, saying she was not built like Debra.

However, Shane did not let the subject go without making a surprising comment about his sister's breast size.

"You [Stephanie] have smaller puppies, that's all," he said. "Thank you! You don't have to elaborate," Stephanie responded. "They're cute," Shane added. "Thank you!" [17:43 - 17:47]

Stephanie then spoke about the difference between her character and Debra's.

"Well, I think that Debra's character is certainly more sensual and sexy and she's strong and that's her character. My character at the moment is a little more conservative. So, I can only really speak to the character that I'm playing, but I haven't reached any limits yet," she explained. [17:54 - 18:14]

Former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon later had breast enhancement

About two years after the interview with Off The Record, Stephanie McMahon had her breasts enlarged.

In an interview with Chris Jericho in 2015, The Billion Dollar Princess explained why she got a breast augmentation, disclosing that she did not feel confident in how she looked after losing weight.

"What had happened was, at one point in time I was heavier and then I had lost some weight and I didn’t like the way I looked and I wasn't confident in how I looked. And so it was my own personal decision to have that done and I was proud of what I did," she explained. (H/T: PWPix]

