WWE WrestleMania 33: Top 5 matches that could steal the show

WWE WrestleMania 33 can't be entirely terrible if these five matches are any indication.

Shane McMahon takes the fight to AJ Styles.

For as bad as some WWE fans tend to think WrestleMania 33 will be, the card could very well become a must-see if handled the right way. Granted, the lacklustre build to the event hasn't done it any favours, but the matches themselves could exceed expectations.

After all, of the 12 matches already announced for the Show of Shows, a handful of them are bound to blockbusters. WrestleMania tends to feature at least a few fantastic matchups each year and the upcoming instalment should be no exception.

If you don't currently find yourself looking forward to WrestleMania 33, these five matches might help change your mind. After all, you won't want to miss out on the potential awesomeness they might deliver.

#5 Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Will Bayley walk out of WrestleMania with her title intact?

First and foremost, most fans can agree that Nia Jax being added to this match was completely unnecessary. It isn't that she doesn't deserve the opportunity, but she is far from being on the level of the other women involved at this point.

That said, the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 33 should still be stellar. Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and even Jax have all had great chemistry together in recent months and have had a series of strong matches.

Last year's Triple Threat women's match ended up being the best bout on the entire show. Could we see history repeat itself this year as well with the women of Raw?