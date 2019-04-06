WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 Surprises that Vince McMahon & WWE may have planned

Could the ultimate swerve be planned for WrestleMania this year?

Listen, if you watched NXT TakeOver: New York like I did just now, you know that the main roster needs to step its game up. When a sub-brand of WWE books such a sensational show, it has to light a fire in the RAW and SmackDown Live locker rooms to really give it their all and then some.

One way to really make WrestleMania 35 memorable is to have a few surprises. Vince McMahon and his think tank would have thought of a few surprises to make the show a truly must-watch affair indeed. Let me put my guessing cap on and try and predict what he could have potentially thought of, for us.

Be sure to let me know your thoughts and comments in the section below. Also, suggest some of the surprises that you believe could take place during the show as well.

Let's hope that this WrestleMania is a show to remember...

#5 Bray Wyatt returns to interrupt Elias' concert

Elias has promised us the biggest concert that he's ever played at WrestleMania 35. And we know that every time Elias strums a note, he is certain to be interrupted. With this in mind, let's have a look at who can possibly come in and bring his gig to a halt?

I daresay that the prime suspect for such a role would be someone like Bray Wyatt, who's been missing from action for some time now. Fans have been yearning for Wyatt to make a comeback, and a Wyatt-Elias feud can actually stretch for many months, from WrestleMania. These are two young men who can elevate one another.

If Bray Wyatt does return, he needs to get the last laugh. Also, he needs to return as the babyface and not a heel.

