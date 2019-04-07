WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 Things that The Undertaker can do at WrestleMania 2019

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 40 // 07 Apr 2019, 09:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Stinger and The Phenom could certainly have a confrontation

Well, before you shoot down this article right away, let me begin by justifying the reason why I'm doing this one first. While there have been various rumours about whether or not The Undertaker will be part of a match at WrestleMania 35. But one thing is for sure. The Undertaker is in town at least.

So, it makes no sense for him to not compete at WrestleMania 35. Or at least take part in a segment that can make WrestleMania a very special event indeed. Let me try and guess what he can potentially do at the event.

As always feel free to let me know whether or not you think The Undertaker will be on the show. Also, what would you personally like to see him do at the event?

So without further ado, let me start my article...

#5 Rematch with John Cena

I guess many fans felt short-changed when John Cena and The Undertaker took each other on, in a singles match at WrestleMania 34. The match that had been built up for weeks was over in the blink of an eye. Maybe it's time for a rematch between the two men, this time around.

I don't know if this will be a 5-star classic but it will certainly be something fans will be invested in. A match between two stars of this calibre does not really need a build and therefore, I can see this happening as an impromptu affair. Maybe this time, John Cena scores a victory over The Undertaker, with a rubber match taking place at SummerSlam.

The Undertaker has only been a shadow of his former self, but with enough smokes and mirrors, this can be a good match. If nothing else, it's a WrestleMania 35 moment.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement