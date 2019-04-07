×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 Things that The Undertaker can do at WrestleMania 2019

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
40   //    07 Apr 2019, 09:54 IST

The Stinger and The Phenom could certainly have a confrontation
The Stinger and The Phenom could certainly have a confrontation

Well, before you shoot down this article right away, let me begin by justifying the reason why I'm doing this one first. While there have been various rumours about whether or not The Undertaker will be part of a match at WrestleMania 35. But one thing is for sure. The Undertaker is in town at least.

So, it makes no sense for him to not compete at WrestleMania 35. Or at least take part in a segment that can make WrestleMania a very special event indeed. Let me try and guess what he can potentially do at the event.

As always feel free to let me know whether or not you think The Undertaker will be on the show. Also, what would you personally like to see him do at the event?

So without further ado, let me start my article...

#5 Rematch with John Cena


I guess many fans felt short-changed when John Cena and The Undertaker took each other on, in a singles match at WrestleMania 34. The match that had been built up for weeks was over in the blink of an eye. Maybe it's time for a rematch between the two men, this time around.

I don't know if this will be a 5-star classic but it will certainly be something fans will be invested in. A match between two stars of this calibre does not really need a build and therefore, I can see this happening as an impromptu affair. Maybe this time, John Cena scores a victory over The Undertaker, with a rubber match taking place at SummerSlam.

The Undertaker has only been a shadow of his former self, but with enough smokes and mirrors, this can be a good match. If nothing else, it's a WrestleMania 35 moment.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Undertaker Sting
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
4 Mystery opponents for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why WWE doesn't need The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Unexpected things that can shock everyone at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Surprise appearances or returns that can happen
RELATED STORY
5 reasons The Undertaker should retire from his iconic Wrestlemania matches
RELATED STORY
4 things Braun Strowman could do at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 surprise Superstars we don't want to see at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 unbelievable things that should happen at the Show of Shows
RELATED STORY
8 Shocking Things that could happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 surprising appearances that can happen on the Show of Shows
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us