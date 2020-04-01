WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 Finishes for Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre - WWE Championship match

The match for the WWE Championship will be a war. Can there be a massive unexpected turn post-match?

Will Drew McIntyre be able to do what only a few others have?

Vatsal Rathod

Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

We are merely a few days away from what will be the most unique edition of WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 36, which will come to us from the Performance Center and other locations on April 4th and 5th. With the entire world fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE's efforts to entertain their fans is commendable.

Before everything collapsed into chaos, the match that was scheduled to main-event the show (which was just a one-night event) was the WWE Championship match between the champion, Brock Lesnar, and his challenger and the winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre. We still expect the match to main-event one of the two nights.

With this being the biggest match in McIntyre's career, all eyes will be on him and whether he can slay The Beast to win the WWE title! So hang with me, as I take you through the five potential finishes for this match. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below. Here we go...

#5 Drew McIntyre becomes the WWE Champion after a "war" with The Beast

#WrestleMania is TOO BIG FOR JUST ONE NIGHT, and this match may end up being too big for @WrestleMania.



Who ya got: #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar or @DMcIntyreWWE?

A wrestling match with Brock Lesnar is no less than a war. Throughout his career, we've seen him destroy his opponents with his sheer strength and power. With the match taking place in an empty Performance Center with no fans in attendance, we might just see the two Superstars tear each other apart all over the arena.

McIntyre, being the babyface in this match, could be used in a typical manner where Lesnar punishes him in the early stages of the match, only for him to make a heroic return and win the match after a hard-fought battle. The Scottish Psychopath has proven himself worthy to be trusted by the company to pin the Beast Incarnate clean.

Will McIntyre be able to become the WWE Champion at the Showcase of Immortals?

