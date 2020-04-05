WWE WrestleMania 36 Day 1 Results, April 4th, 2020: WrestleMania Winners, video highlights

Three huge title changes shocked the entire WWE Universe.

Goldberg took a beating while The Undertaker gave us an unforgettable main event on day 1 of WrestleMania.

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

If that's day one, we can't wait for day two

Stephanie McMahon came onscreen and said that this would be the most unique WrestleMania till date.

Thanks for the positivity, @StephMcMahon.



We are here to entertain YOU. Welcome to #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/JcPGlrAB3I — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020

The kickoff show saw Cesaro defeat Gulak, among other shenanigans.

We got a montage of all the great musical performances from past years and then a short promo leading up to AC/DC's For Those About To Rock. Rob Gronkowski kicked us off and Mojo Rawley joined in as we headed to the first match of the night.

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross - Women's Tag Title match

We got our new champs!

Alexa and Kairi kicked us off and the challenger was in control early on. Cross tagged in and let herself get double teamed by the champs. Cross sent both opponents outside before Alexa got a near fall on Asuka.

Kairi raked the eyes of Cross which gave them a small advantage. Asuka came in and started striking Nikki. Nikki hit the Twisting Neckbreaker on Asuka but Kairi broke it up.

Advertisement

Alexa Bliss came in and took out Asuka and Kairi and went for the Twisted Bliss. Alexa got the three count and they became the new champs!

Results: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. Kabuki Warriors and became the new Women's Tag Champions

Match rating: A

Corbin was gloating before the match and Elias came out with a guitar, smashing Corbin in the head with it. They brawled for a bit and ended up in the ring before the match started.

Elias vs. Baron Corbin

Elias smashed a guitar before the match even started

Elias wasted no time as he charged and sent Corbin down to the mat. He followed up with an elbow and a backbreaker before Corbin was able to send Elias outside, allowing him to catch his breath. Corbin recovered quick and sent Elias shoulder-first into the ringpost.

Elias went to the top rope but Corbin avoided the dive and hit the Deep Six for a near-fall. Elias took down Corbin yet again and tried to drag him to the center of the ringbefore rolling him up for the win.

Result: Elias def. King Corbin

Match rating: B

1 / 7 NEXT