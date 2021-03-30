WrestleMania 37: 3 reasons Bobby Lashley should retain the WWE Title & 3 he shouldn't

Bobby Lashley will be walking into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion for the first time in his career. In the main event of Night 1 at WrestleMania 37, he will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

It will only be a little over a month into Bobby Lashley's reign as WWE Champion. The Almighty Era began on March 1st when Lashley submitted The Miz - who turned out to be a transitional Champion with an 8-day WWE Title reign.

There are a lot of different arguments on both sides as to whether Bobby Lashley should retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Here are a few reasons from both sides of the coin.

#3. Why Bobby Lashley should retain: Setting up a potential Brock Lesnar match for SummerSlam

The dream match

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar is the match virtually all fans want to see. Bobby Lashley even admitted the primary motive for his 2018 WWE return was to have the dream match against Brock Lesnar.

The timing hasn't been great for Bobby Lashley. Brock Lesnar is set to miss his first WrestleMania since returning to WWE in 2012 and there hasn't been much news about his WWE status.

Having taken a full year away from WWE, over half a year has passed since Brock Lesnar's contract expired. WWE simply opted not to re-sign Brock Lesnar, not knowing when crowds will return.

While the argument of not wanting to utilize Brock Lesnar for "smaller" shows without fans is understandable, WrestleMania 37 would have been a perfect time for his return.

WWE seems confident Brock Lesnar is done with the UFC, and if crowds are to return post-WrestleMania, then it's a good reason to keep the WWE Championship on Bobby Lashley.

A reign until SummerSlam at the very least would set up a dream match between the two superstars at the second biggest show of the year.

