WWE WrestleMania 37: 5 reasons why Daniel Bryan has been added to Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal title

After weeks of speculation and intrigue, WWE has added Daniel Bryan to the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37. He will face Edge and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two.

This comes after the chaotic events of Fastlane, where Reigns successfully defended the Universal title against Bryan. Edge was the special guest enforcer of the match and ended up getting involved, costing the challenger in the process. As a result, The Leader of the Yes Movement remains in the title picture.

The decision to turn Reigns vs. Edge into a triple threat is an inspired one. This is the biggest match WWE could book for WrestleMania with the current roster of stars. Several other factors may be at play, either specific to one of the names in the match or surrounding the marketing of this match.

Here are five reasons why WWE has added Daniel Bryan to the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Edge.

#5 Three inspiring comeback stories are set to converge in the main event of WrestleMania

2011: Edge retires due to a neck injury



2016: Daniel Bryan retires due to concussion concerns



2018: Roman Reigns’ career comes to a screeching halt due to leukemia diagnosis



2021: All 3 men are in a WWE Universal Title feud heading to WrestleMania



Just wow… pic.twitter.com/aHJTr0xu8O — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) March 22, 2021

As mentioned earlier, this triple threat is the biggest match WWE could book for WrestleMania with its current roster. Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan are among the greatest WWE Superstars in history. They have all main-evented The Show of Shows in the past as well.

However, another common thing between the three SmackDown stars is the fact that they have all come back from seemingly career-ending situations. Edge was forced to retire in 2011 due to a serious neck injury. He got cleared to return to the ring nine years later and has barely lost a step.

Advertisement

Bryan had to retire in 2016 after getting multiple concussions before fighting his way back two years later. Reigns took time away from WWE in late 2018 when his leukemia returned. He fought the biggest battle of his life and returned a few months later. He is now on the run of his career, going strong as the Universal Champion.

This WrestleMania main event is a product of three heroic WWE comebacks, all of which are different in their own ways. Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge are all inspirations and the fact that the three of them will face off is something that must be cherished. This must not be understated.

1 / 5 NEXT