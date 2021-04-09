WWE WrestleMania 37: Ranking each match on Night One by its potential quality

We are one day away from WrestleMania 37 and the world is truly ready for the Granddaddy of Them All. Saturday night will be the first WWE event to properly feature a crowd since last March.

The fans are set to show up and create a memorable night, injecting some external energy into the in-ring action. Seven matches have been scheduled for both nights of WrestleMania, with hopes pretty high amongst fans for a few of them. But will all of them deliver?

Each match at the Show of Shows has a purpose. They all have potential of some kind. Whether WWE told an effective story in the lead-up to WrestleMania or not, we can expect most matches to prosper on the night. Night One certainly has its fair share of potential 'Mania classics.

Multiple matches could steal the show on either night, but WWE has booked quite a few attractions for Saturday. Let's take a look at the prospects for each one of them.

Here is each match scheduled for WrestleMania 37 Night One, ranked by its potential quality.

#7 No.1 Contender's Tag Team Turmoil Match; Winners face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Night Two of WrestleMania

Teams announced for the Tag Team Turmoil Match this Saturday - winners challenge Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on Sunday pic.twitter.com/jRXBvBIqVk — POST Wrestling (@POSTwrestling) April 6, 2021

It could be argued WWE has not booked its women's division well on both RAW and SmackDown. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are at the center of the issue. They have been all over both shows, having been inserted into both Women's Title feuds heading into WrestleMania.

Most prominent female Superstars are now seemingly in tag teams. But the duos have had minimal character development in the lead up to the event and, as a result, there is hardly any story to speak of. The Tag Team Turmoil match at WrestleMania will simply be one short match after the other. The Riott Squad are the team to look out for here, as they could be the ones who end up carrying the entire match.

The one positive of this multi-woman situation is the application of the two-night format, tying 'Mania together. Billie Kay could steal the show from a character standpoint as she is apparently set to be added to the match alongside Carmella. However, this match likely belongs to Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.

The quality depends on how well each team works with the opposing team at the time. But a multi-person match with limited heat always has a ceiling, especially at WrestleMania. Sadly, don't expect the subsequent Women's Tag Team Title match on Night Two to be that much better.

