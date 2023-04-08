WWE WrestleMania 39: 10 Behind the scene photos you need to see

WrestleMania 39 is now in the history books, and the two-night extravaganza in Hollywood was a memorable event, to say the least. It also turned out to be WWE's most successful show of all time.

We saw several WrestleMania moments on our screens last weekend - be it the massive babyface victory of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens or the heartbreaking disappointment on Cody Rhodes' face after coming up short. However, many more fun and emotional moments happened behind those curtains over the two nights at SoFi Stadium.

Let's take a look at ten behind-the-scenes photos from WrestleMania 39 and get a glimpse of what was going on backstage at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#10. The Demon King waiting for his entrance

Edge and Finn Balor

WWE Hall of Famer Edge and "The Demon King" Finn Balor had a brutal Hell in a Cell battle on Night Two of WrestleMania 39. The two stars had been feuding for a long time, and their rivalry came to a conclusion inside the deadly gimmick structure. The addition of Balor's unique alter-ego to the match made it even more exciting.

In the picture above, Finn Balor can be seen in the Gorilla Position in his Demon King get-up just before his entrance on Night Two. The television screen above shows Edge in the middle of his entrance, as Balor awaits his turn.

#9. Just two 16-time World Champions catching up

Ric Flair and John Cena

Winning a world title in WWE is a massive achievement. Doing it multiple times proves your worth. But doing it a massive 16 times puts you way above the rest. This is what Ric Flair and John Cena have achieved in their iconic careers.

In the picture above, the two GOATs can be seen taking a walk together backstage at SoFi stadium. John Cena competed on Night One of WrestleMania 39 as he unsuccessfully challenged United States Champion Austin Theory for his title. Ric Flair, on the other hand, was there to catch up with his friends and support his daughter Charlotte Flair.

#8. The loveliEST couple of WWE

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

The WWE roster consists of several real-life couples, and one of the most popular ones is Monday Night RAW Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The two have never appeared on-screen as a couple but are well-known for being together in real-life. In the picture above, the two can be seen sharing a cute moment backstage.

Both the stars were in action at WrestleMania 39 and won their respective matches. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair successfully defended her title against Asuka on Night Two. On the other hand, The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) won the WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match on Night One.

#7. The A-Lister with his lovely family

The Miz and Maryse with their kids

Former WWE Champion The Miz was the co-host of WrestleMania 39 alongside Snoop Dogg. The two had multiple segments across the two nights that saw the surprise returns of Pat McAfee and Shane McMahon.

The Miz ended up competing against both of them, and after Shane's unfortunate injury, he ended his second match of the weekend against none other than Snoop Dogg, who delivered a People's Elbow to defeat the A-Lister.

While The Miz is a massive heel character on-screen, he is a proper babyface and family man in real-life. In the above picture, he can be seen walking the WrestleMania ramp with his lovely wife, Maryse, and their cute little kids.

#6. The Beast Incarnate spotted backstage

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar had a somewhat surprising match at WrestleMania 39. Many expected him to face a top star, or even be involved in a championship match, but the Beast Incarnate ended up facing the 7-foot star Omos.

Lesnar and Omos kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania 39 in a quick match that saw Lesnar getting dominated initially but later somehow managing to pick up Omos after delivering an F5 to win. In the above picture, Lesnar can be seen walking backstage at SoFi stadium.

#5. The Role Model with the Empress

Bayley and Asuka Enter caption

One of the most exciting parts of WrestleMania is the special entrances that superstars make on their way to the ring. This year was no different, as multiple top stars got special entrances, with one of them being Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow challenged for the RAW Women's title but failed to win it.

In the above picture, Asuka can be seen backstage alongside Bayley, posing for a fun picture with the extras behind them, all wearing Asuka's scary mask. Bayley was also in action as Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO Sky, and Dakota Kai) competed against the trio of Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus.

#4. WrestleMania 39 main-eventers

Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Cody Rhodes

Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes have emerged as two of WWE's biggest babyfaces over the last few months. Hence, the two totally deserved to be in the main event of WrestleMania 39. In the above picture, the two can be seen backstage wishing each other luck.

Sami Zayn teamed up with Kevin Owens in the main event of Night One to dethrone The Usos and become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes main-evented Night Two alongside the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns but fell short in his efforts thanks to The Bloodline.

#3. The celebration of the big WrestleMania triumph

Rhea Ripley backstage after her victory

WrestleMania is all about creating moments for the fans as well as for the Superstars themselves. Getting a big win at the Grandest Stage of Them All is one of the bucket list entries for many, and Rhea Ripley ticked that off last weekend.

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match and went on to challenge the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, at WrestleMania 39, where she defeated her to become the new champion. The above picture shows Ripley backstage after her title victory, being greeted by her fellow stars and staff. What an incredible moment this is!

#2. The tears of joy and happiness

Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins

WWE Superstars may hate each other profoundly on-screen and might want to destroy each other in the ring, but behind the scenes, they are all great friends. An example of this can be seen in the above picture, where Becky Lynch can be seen with tears of happiness hugging Kevin Owens after his WrestleMania Night One victory. Seth Rollins is also captured looking extremely happy.

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's top heels, but this picture shows the man behind that character, who is delighted to see one of his great friends get his big WrestleMania moment. Rollins was in action at the show as well, as he competed and defeated Logan Paul in one of the weekend's best matches.

#1. The Boss with The Tribal Chief

Triple H and Roman Reigns

Love him or hate him, one can't deny that Roman Reigns has been the biggest WWE Superstar over the last few years, way above the rest of the roster. One can only imagine how much he means to the company and everyone involved.

In the above picture, Roman Reigns is seen backstage with WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. One can only wonder what Triple H is telling The Tribal Chief. For those who might have forgotten, Reigns won his first WrestleMania main event back in 2016 by defeating Triple H to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. What a difference seven years can make!

