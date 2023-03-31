We are mere hours away from WWE's biggest extravaganza of the year - WrestleMania 39. Taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the two-night event has a stacked star-studded card.

WWE CEO Nick Khan has already teased that fans can expect some major surprises this weekend. Add to that the rumors of "you'll never see it coming" fitting this year's show, and the excitement is at an all-time high. This has the potential to be one of the best WrestleMania in WWE history and fans have very high hopes from Triple H.

Without any adieu, let's take a look at the five bold predictions for WWE WrestleMania 39. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same as well as your predictions for the show.

#5. Hurt Business reunites to help Omos win at WrestleMania 39

It's not common for someone to make Brock Lesnar look small, but the 7ft+ giant Omos has managed to do that. Omos' size, however, may not be enough for him to pick up a victory against Lesnar at the Show of Shows. His manager, MVP, might plan for some major backup for the Nigerian Giant.

Lesnar is coming into this one after a rather incomplete storyline with Bobby Lashley that could pick up once again this weekend. We've already seen some interesting teasers, but WrestleMania 39 could be the platform where the Hurt Business officially reunites with Omos as their new member.

Lashley returning to assist Omos in defeating Brock Lesnar would be an interesting way to set up the next match in their rivalry. At the same time, picking up a victory over Lesnar would sky-rocket Omos to the top of the roster. The question, however, remains - is he ready for that push yet?

#4. Trish Stratus turns heel and attacks her team

The seeds for a Trish vs Becky feud continue to be planted Oh that Trish Stratus heel turn is comingThe seeds for a Trish vs Becky feud continue to be planted Oh that Trish Stratus heel turn is coming 👀The seeds for a Trish vs Becky feud continue to be planted https://t.co/F3GWtEWNoS

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will return to in-ring action this weekend as she will team up with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita. The trio will take on Damage CTRL - Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

Reports have suggested that Stratus is set for a long post-WrestleMania run with WWE as well. We might see Damage CTRL pick up a victory in this match and a frustrated Stratus turning heel on her team after the loss.

This could ultimately lead to a feud between Becky and Trish, with Trish even costing Lita and Becky their tag team titles at some point. The end goal would be a SummerSlam 2023 match between a heel Trish Stratus and a babface Becky Lynch.

#3. John Cena wins the United States Championship

As already announced, WrestleMania 39 Night One will kick off with a United States Championship match as Austin Theory will defend his title against John Cena. Fans have been waiting to see these two clash for a long time and it'll be great to see that happen finally.

While John Cena has clearly dominated Theory in the build-up to this match with some amazing promos, the general consensus is that he will put over the young star at 'Mania. However, WWE might pull off a surprise start to the Show of Shows by letting Cena win the US title.

Of course, it's highly unlikely that Cena will hold on to the title for long if he wins it. However, it would be an interesting twist. Maybe we could see him bring back the United States Open Challenge one last time.

#2. The Fiend returns to claim his next victim

It was two years ago at WrestleMania 37 when we last saw The Fiend. Soon after that, Bray Wyatt disappeared from television and was later released from WWE. While Wyatt is back in the company now, he hasn't tapped into his demonic alter-ego yet.

Bray Wyatt was scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 39, with him starting a feud with Bobby Lashley. However, he has gone missing with an undisclosed illness and as of now is not officially advertised for the show this weekend.

Wyatt could return as The Fiend on either night of the show. The Fiend saga was one of the best storytelling and cinematic brilliance that WWE has ever produced and what better place to bring that back than in Hollywood?

The introduction of The Fiend could also be a way to go back to the proven formula over the Uncle Howdy angle, which hasn't proven to be a success so far.

#1. The Rock returns in the main event and confronts Roman Reigns

There was massive speculation of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns main-eventing WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood earlier. However, that didn't materialize and Reigns will instead be defending his WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two.

However, that should not stop Triple H from having Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stop by and say hello to the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 39. He, after all, is the biggest Hollywood star to have come from this business. If he does appear, one has to wonder if he could confront Roman Reigns, teasing a future match between the two.

The bigger question still is - will Cody Rhodes be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

