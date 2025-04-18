WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend full schedule: Events, start times & where to watch

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a few days away, but wrestling fans will be treated to action the entire week. Although The Show of Shows is only a two-night affair, the days leading up to and after the premium live event are must-see.

Ad

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk will main event the first night, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will go against John Cena for night two's main event.

WrestleMania 41 week kicked off with Monday Night RAW in Sacramento, California, with appearances from Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, AJ Styles, The Judgment Day, and more. Before this year's Grandest Stage of Them All takes place, fans will be treated to a lot more from the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

WWE WrestleMania 41 Kickoff: Time, Date, and Location

Venue: T-Mobile Arena Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: April 18, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time, 4 p.m. Central Time, 2 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to watch: WWE's YouTube Channel

Friday Night SmackDown: Time, Date, and Location

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: April 18, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Ad

Where to watch: USA Network

2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony: Time, Date, and Location

Venue: Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Date: April 18/19, 2025 (Right after SmackDown)

Time: 1 a.m. Eastern Time, 12 a.m. Central Time, 10 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to watch: Peacock and WWE's social media channels

Expand Tweet

Ad

NXT Stand & Deliver 2025: Time, Date, and Location

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Date: April 19, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. Eastern Time, 12 p.m. Central Time, 10 a.m. Pacific Time

Where to watch: Peacock and Netflix

WrestleMania 41 Night 1: Time, Date, and Location

Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: April 19, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time, 6 p.m. Central Time, 4 p.m. Pacific Time

Ad

Where to watch: Peacock and Netflix

Slammy Awards 2025: Time, Date, and Location

Venue: WWE World at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: April 20, 2025

Where to watch: WWE's social media channels

Expand Tweet

Ad

WrestleMania 41 Night 2: Time, Date, and Location

Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: April 20, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time, 6 p.m. Central Time, 4 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to watch: Peacock and Netflix

RAW after WrestleMania 41: Time, Date, and Location

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: April 21, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to watch: Peacock and Netflix

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More