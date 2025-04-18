WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend full schedule: Events, start times & where to watch

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just a few days away, but wrestling fans will be treated to action the entire week. Although The Show of Shows is only a two-night affair, the days leading up to and after the premium live event are must-see.
WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk will main event the first night, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will go against John Cena for night two's main event.
WrestleMania 41 week kicked off with Monday Night RAW in Sacramento, California, with appearances from Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, AJ Styles, The Judgment Day, and more. Before this year's Grandest Stage of Them All takes place, fans will be treated to a lot more from the Stamford-based promotion.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Kickoff: Time, Date, and Location
Venue: T-Mobile Arena Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: April 18, 2025
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time, 4 p.m. Central Time, 2 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to watch: WWE's YouTube Channel
Friday Night SmackDown: Time, Date, and Location
Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: April 18, 2025
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to watch: USA Network
2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony: Time, Date, and Location
Venue: Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Date: April 18/19, 2025 (Right after SmackDown)
Time: 1 a.m. Eastern Time, 12 a.m. Central Time, 10 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to watch: Peacock and WWE's social media channels
NXT Stand & Deliver 2025: Time, Date, and Location
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Date: April 19, 2025
Time: 1 p.m. Eastern Time, 12 p.m. Central Time, 10 a.m. Pacific Time
Where to watch: Peacock and Netflix
WrestleMania 41 Night 1: Time, Date, and Location
Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: April 19, 2025
Time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time, 6 p.m. Central Time, 4 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to watch: Peacock and Netflix
Slammy Awards 2025: Time, Date, and Location
Venue: WWE World at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: April 20, 2025
Where to watch: WWE's social media channels
WrestleMania 41 Night 2: Time, Date, and Location
Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: April 20, 2025
Time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time, 6 p.m. Central Time, 4 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to watch: Peacock and Netflix
RAW after WrestleMania 41: Time, Date, and Location
Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: April 21, 2025
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to watch: Peacock and Netflix