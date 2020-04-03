WWE WrestleMania (4th & 5th April 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of WrestleMania 36

What surprises await us at this year's WrestleMania?

It is that time of the year as WrestleMania 36 is here! The Show of Shows has always been a sight to behold but this year there will no live audience and the PPV will come to us from the WWE Performance Center. WrestleMania this year will be across two days as well.

But this hasn't stopped WWE from delivering one of the most stacked match cards. The WWE Championship will be on the line as the 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre will look to fulfill his destiny when he faces Brock Lesnar. There is doubt regarding the participation of Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship match as WWE is yet to make an official comment on the matter. However, we know Goldberg will defend the Universal title at Showcase Of Immortals.

For the first time, we will have all three major Women's Championships being defended at WrestleMania. Becky Lynch will face Shayna Baszler, Bayley will put her record reign on the line against four others in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match and Rhea Ripley tussles with Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's title.

When it comes to feuds that are personal, it doesn't get better than Edge vs Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt vs John Cena and The Undertaker vs AJ Styles. With all these three matches set to have special stipulations attached to them, it promises to be exciting.

Who will shine on The Grandest Stage Of Them All?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE WrestleMania location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Saturday and Sunday, April 4th and 5th 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT (US) | 11 PM (UK)

Where to watch WWE WrestleMania?

WrestleMania can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on WWE Network and BT Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE WrestleMania (India)?

WWE WrestleMania 2020 can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 4:30 AM on both days. The pre-show will begin at 3:30 am.

