WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Full match-card predictions

WrestleMania 38 is in the history books now but the fun is far from over as WrestleMania Backlash will take place on May 8, 2022, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

As the name suggests, we are going to see some rematches from the Show of Shows. However, there are also going to be some new feuds and fresh matchups to continue the momentum in the post-WrestleMania season.

Let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions on the same. Could we see some major title changes on the show?

#6 Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - "I Quit" match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Starting with one of the few matches already officially announced for the show, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is set to once again defend her title against her WrestleMania 38 opponent Ronda Rousey.

The Queen managed to retain her title against Rousey at WrestleMania 38 in a controversial manner. However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet is now even more strongly determined to dethrone her. The two are now set to collide in a massive "I Quit" match. For those unaware, the only way to win this match is to force your opponent to utter the words "I Quit" and hence things could get brutal.

This is a rather rare match stipulation in WWE these days and the two stars could steal the show with this match. We believe Ronda Rousey will get her WrestleMania 38 redemption and walk out as the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania Backlash.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey becomes the new SmackDown Women's Champion

#5 Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash

Another match officially announced for WrestleMania Backlash is Cody Rhodes going one-on-one against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Rhodes made his return to WWE earlier this month at WrestleMania 38 as the "mystery opponent" of Seth Rollins. The two had an amazing match that saw The American Nightmare pick up the victory.

Now, Cody Rhodes has made his intentions clear that he has his eyes on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While a feud against Roman Reigns is surely on the cards, WWE first needs to build him to a certain level. Another victory over Seth Rollins would solidify Cody as one of the top babyfaces on the current roster.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes wins

#4 The Usos vs. RK-Bro for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

After Roman Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38, he now wants more titles in The Bloodline. He ordered The Usos, who already hold the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, to win the RAW Tag Team titles as well.

The Usos have since challenged Randy Orton and Riddle, aka RK-Bro, and the match has been made official for WrestleMania Backlash. Truth be told, RK-Bro is probably more popular among the fans right now, but WWE will likely book The Usos to win the match using their heel tactics to become the new Unified WWE Tag Team Champions. Do you think we are headed towards the end of brand split?

Prediction: The Usos become the new Unified WWE Tag Team Champions

#3 Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya Deville for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Bianca Belair won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month by defeating Becky Lynch. This past week on Monday Night RAW, on-screen official Sonya Deville shocked everyone by attacking her during their in-ring segment.

Deville later appeared on WWE's The Bump and confirmed that she will be challenging Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Deville has been doing a great job as an on-screen heel authority figure and while the chances of her defeating Bianca Belair to win the title are extremely low, this could be a fun feud.

Prediction: Bianca Belair retains her title

#2 AJ Styles and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Edge and Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash

Edge and Damian Priest have formed an eerie alliance on Monday Night RAW that started at WrestleMania 38 when Priest distracted AJ Styles and helped Edge defeat him. The feud is far from over and if rumors are to be believed, we might see more members joining the faction of Edge.

One of the names rumored to join Edge and Damian Priest is former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. However, rather than just introducing him as a member of the group in a random segment, WWE could take a different route. We could see Ciampa rescue AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW, setting up a tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash. At the show, Ciampa could turn on Styles and join hands with Edge, tapping into his dark side.

Prediction: Edge and Damian Priest win

#1 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Unified WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

The new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is without a doubt a level above the rest of the roster currently. Part of the problem of booking a star so dominantly is that there could be a lack of serious challengers for him and that is the situation with Roman Reigns currently.

It is highly unlikely that The Tribal Chief will drop his titles anytime soon. However, WWE will have to find out ways to build new challengers for him. On the SmackDown after WrestleMania 38, we saw Shinsuke Nakamura step up and confront Reigns. While nothing has been confirmed yet, we might see Nakamura challenge Roman Reigns for his titles at WrestleMania Backlash. If WWE goes this path, they'll have to somehow ensure Nakamura is seen as a serious threat to Reigns' titles, or else the feud could become really stale.

Prediction: Roman Reigns retains his titles

