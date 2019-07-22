WWE RAW Reunion Preview: Huge heel turn, Ex-RAW GM to become champion?

Reunion!

Welcome to a special edition of RAW Preview! This week, it isn't just the RAW Preview, but the RAW Reunion preview! WWE announced this episode in the spur of the moment at WWE Extreme Rules 2019 and it was later revealed that USA Network executives asked them to have this episode.

And tonight, we're going to see a flurry of legends return, including the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Razor Ramon, Kevin Nash/Diesel, and many on-screen former figures such as Eric Bischoff and legendary announcer Lilian Garcia.

Interestingly enough, we're also going to see the return of Alicia Fox after 3 full months after all the controversy that happened. However, that is only the reunion part of it. Let's take a look at the rest of the show and see exactly what you have to look forward to and why you need to tune in tonight!

#5. Will tensions boil between The Man and The Queen Of Harts?

Will Natalya get in The Man's head?

Natalya is going to look to replicate the magic of 2017 when she beat Naomi to become SmackDown Women's Champion. It's been two years since and Natalya earned her way into contention last week by beating Carmella, Naomi and Alexa Bliss in a Fatal-4-Way elimination match.

While Natalya was friendly to Becky Lynch at first, The Man didn't exactly reciprocate, bringing out the edgier and meaner side of herself that led her to the top in the first place. They were forcibly seperated afterwards and it's clear that this is not going to be a friendly rivalry by any means.

There is going to be a war of words, but will Natalya bring out a nastier version of herself as the big stage approaches closer?

