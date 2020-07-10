WWE SmackDown Preview: Big title match on the card, Sasha Banks and Bayley to revisit old rivals (July 10th, 2020)

SmackDown has an interesting episode lined up for the WWE fans this week.

From title matches to talk shows, a lot has been planned for tonight.

Ready for another exciting episode of SmackDown?

We are all set for tonight's episode of SmackDown which is set to host a title match along with a few other important encounters that have been scheduled for the night. As we move closer to WWE's upcoming PPV, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, there are a few ongoing feuds that need a significant boost.

As of this writing, WWE have confirmed two huge matches for the night. First, The New Day will have to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and second, Bayley and Sasha Banks will look to reignite their tag team rivalry against their old rivals. Additionally, Jeff Hardy is scheduled to appear on Miz TV tonight where he will discuss his ongoing rivalry with Sheamus.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can unfold on this week's episode of SmackDown. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 The New Day await SmackDown Tag Team Championship challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro

This feud is slowly gaining a lot of attention

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship hasn't been quite active in the last few weeks. This is mostly because WWE wants to limit the number of people present inside the ring to avoid any sort of COVID-19-related danger.

However, with Extreme Rules just a little over a week away, it is now time for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions to get involved in a feud and find a spot for themselves on the PPV match card.

But before that, The New Day are set to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships this week. As confirmed by WWE, we will see Kofi Kingston and Big E square off against the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro with their tag team titles on the line. This match was confirmed after Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston in their Single's match last week.

However, there's more to this feud. Both Nakamura and Cesaro have used every opportunity at hand to attack the 8-time Tag Team Champions. The New Day have good title challengers in Nakamura and Cesaro and the reigning Champions will look to successfully defend their gold on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Given the fact that The New Day will put their titles on the line this week, it remains to be seen if they will find themselves defending their Championships again at Extreme Rules. However, WWE know that Big E and Kofi Kingston can deliver a classic almost every time they step inside the ring. And it will be interesting to see how the creative will book them ahead of the upcoming WWE PPV.

