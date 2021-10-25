5 best WWE crowd chants

When the WWE Universe returned following the COVID-19 closed set shows, it was a breath of fresh air. The Thunderdome, visually, was a sight to behold, but it lacked any sort of atmosphere.

The WWE Universe is a vital part of WWE programming. They provide noise, cheers, boos, and chants. Over the years, many chants have been sung out by fans, with some being part of most shows, even today.

That being said, let's take a look at five of the best WWE crowd chants.

#5. You Suck! – WWE crowd chant

One chant that has stood the test of time is "you suck!" Usually directed at heel wrestlers, it was also adopted by Kurt Angle during his entrance. The WWE Universe would usually get under the skin of a performer, usually during a promo, to express their feelings.

In Kurt Angle's case, the theme song gave the WWE Universe the perfect insert of "you suck" while he walked to the ring. It was started by Edge, who double-crossed Angle on an episode of SmackDown in 2002. Kurt was to unveil a new shirt, but Edge revealed a shirt saying "You Suck" instead.

Much of the WWE Universe had already begun to chant it in 2001, thanks to The Rock before it exploded a year later.

In 2017, Kurt Angle hosted a special Facebook Q&A and discussed the chant:

"I've enjoyed them from day 1. Do you really think I would get mad at fans chanting that I suck, especially since I was a heel 5 of the 7 years I was in WWE? I earned that right to have this chant every single time I come out to wrestle. It's a compliment," Kurt Angle said.

WWE Superstars still feel the wrath of the "you suck" chant. Baron Corbin has been hearing it everywhere he goes for several years now. Even now as Happy Corbin, the WWE Universe has been chanting it at him on SmackDown.

You Can Call Me Al @Crusterfuk Remember when everyone hated this. It was because Baron Corbin wanted you to not because you genuinely did. Best bad guy in the business. #HeelHeat Remember when everyone hated this. It was because Baron Corbin wanted you to not because you genuinely did. Best bad guy in the business. #HeelHeat https://t.co/L3TJBbKadP

Corbin has explained that he loves to be hated and encourages the WWE Universe to let their feelings known:

"I take pride in being a true heel. I take pride in really irritating so much that they are trying to make up words, like, ‘go away heat.’ This is actual irritation that I am causing people. And I am trying to do it as much as possible. I don’t want to be cool. I want to walk out and watch people's faces just turned to anger and frustration. I am getting the middle finger from an 8-year old kid to a 90-year old grandmother," said Baron Corbin. (h/t My San Antonio)

We're sure we'll be hearing the "you suck" chant directed at many more superstars in years to come.

